Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion

The benefit performance will feature original cast members Paulo Szot, Matthew Morrison, Danny Burstein, and more.

By: Dec. 09, 2024
Tonight, Monday, December 9, the original cast of Lincoln Center Theater’s 2008 Tony Award winning production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC will reunite on the Beaumont stage under the direction of Bartlett Sher. This reunion concert is a benefit to support Lincoln Center Theater productions and its education programs. Over the weekend the original cast gathered for the first time in 16 years to prepare for this benefit. Check out rehearsal photos here! 
 
The benefit performance will feature original cast members Kelli O’Hara, Paulo Szot, Matthew Morrison, Danny Burstein, Loretta Ables Sayre, George Merrick, Victor Hawks, Luka Kain, Li Jun Li, Laurissa Romain, Skipp Sudduth, and Noah Weisberg as well as Becca Ayers, Wendi Bergamini, Grady McLeod Bowman, Charlie Brady, Matt Caplan, Christian Carter, Jeremy Davis, Margot de La Barre, Christian Delcroix, Laura Marie Duncan, Mike Evariste, Laura Griffith, Lisa Howard, MaryAnn Hu, Robert Lenzi, Garrett Long, Nick Mayo, William Michals, Kimber Monroe, Emily Morales, Darius Nichols, George Psomas, Andrew Samonsky, and Jerold E. Solomon.
 
The one-night-only concert will feature musical staging by Christopher Gattelli and a 30-piece orchestra led by musical director Ted Sperling. The benefit will also honor the families of the 3 women whose names grace our theaters: Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse and Claire Tow.
 

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Kelli O'Hara and Paulo Szot

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Marc Salzberg and Scott Lehrer

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Matthew Morrison and Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Matthew Morrison and Li Jun Li

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Loretta Ables Sayre and the ensemble

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Matthew Morrison

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Members of the cast of LCT's 2008 production of SOUTH PACIFIC

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Paulo Szot

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Skipp Sudduth

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Danny Burstein and the ensemble

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Kelli O'Hara and the ensemble

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Loretta Ables Sayre and the ensemble

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Luka Kain, Paulo Szot and Laurissa Romain

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Bartlett Sher, Kelli O'Hara and Paulo Szot

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Li Jun Li

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Matthew Morrison and Paulo Szot

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Bartlett Sher and Li Jun Li

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Kimber Monroe, Laurissa Romain and Luka Kain

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Danny Burstein and Kelly O'Hara

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Ted Sperling and Adam Rothenberg




