Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tonight, Monday, December 9, the original cast of Lincoln Center Theater’s 2008 Tony Award winning production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC will reunite on the Beaumont stage under the direction of Bartlett Sher. This reunion concert is a benefit to support Lincoln Center Theater productions and its education programs. Over the weekend the original cast gathered for the first time in 16 years to prepare for this benefit. Check out rehearsal photos here!



The benefit performance will feature original cast members Kelli O’Hara, Paulo Szot, Matthew Morrison, Danny Burstein, Loretta Ables Sayre, George Merrick, Victor Hawks, Luka Kain, Li Jun Li, Laurissa Romain, Skipp Sudduth, and Noah Weisberg as well as Becca Ayers, Wendi Bergamini, Grady McLeod Bowman, Charlie Brady, Matt Caplan, Christian Carter, Jeremy Davis, Margot de La Barre, Christian Delcroix, Laura Marie Duncan, Mike Evariste, Laura Griffith, Lisa Howard, MaryAnn Hu, Robert Lenzi, Garrett Long, Nick Mayo, William Michals, Kimber Monroe, Emily Morales, Darius Nichols, George Psomas, Andrew Samonsky, and Jerold E. Solomon.



The one-night-only concert will feature musical staging by Christopher Gattelli and a 30-piece orchestra led by musical director Ted Sperling. The benefit will also honor the families of the 3 women whose names grace our theaters: Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse and Claire Tow.

