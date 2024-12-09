Dylan Mulvaney Joins West End Cast of Drew Gasparini’s WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning actress Dylan Mulvaney has joined the West End cast of Drew Gasparini’s WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE. The production comes to the Savoy Theatre on Monday 28th April 2025.

Together with Sam Tutty, Aimie Atkinson, and two more cast members yet to be announced, this new contemporary musical is a heartfelt exploration of our shared journey through life, and how its key moments shape us all.

The premiere of WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE will be promptly followed by a second act showcasing Gasparini in concert. Joined by the cast and special invited guests, Gasparini will present a selection of his most iconic work, spanning his vibrant musical career and paying homage to his own journey bringing this musical to the stage. What began as an autobiographical tale has evolved into a poignant exploration of the complex universal experience of navigating our path through life and the connections we make along the way.

Known for her viral series Days of Girlhood, which received more than one billion views across all platforms, and honoured on the Out100 List, Dylan Mulvaney will bring one of the five intricate narratives to life. She comments, "I cannot wait to make my West End concert debut with such an inventive show and team. Theatre is my greatest love in life and I’m so happy to be doing what I love in my favorite city!"

Told from five unique perspectives spanning age, generation and gender, this uplifting musical explores the complex and often challenging journey we face when we embark on the pursuit of a dream. Unravelling the rich emotional tapestry of life, WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE considers the series of choices we all make as we navigate this uncertainty and reminds us that, no matter where we come from, growing up is one uncertain step after another, punctuated by moments of discovery.

This performance follows a successful workshop in June 2024 which marked the first stage presentation of Gasparini’s viral concept album WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE. Recognised for his music in Smash, as well as the scores for Broadway musicals; The Karate Kid, Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical and It’s Kind of a Funny Story, Gasparini offers a radical approach to traditional musical theatre in a show which explores self-discovery and growth. Demonstrating a range of styles, including pop, rock and country, WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE celebrates the versatility of musical theatre when the conventional rules are broken.

The rest of the cast joining Dylan Mulvaney, Sam Tutty and Aimie Atkinson are soon to be announced.

Dylan Mulvaney is an actress, comedian and content creator known for her viral series Days of Girlhood which has over 1 billion views across all social media platforms. Dylan was recently named Forbes' 30 under 30, Out 100 and Attitude Magazine's Woman of the Year for 2023. To celebrate her first year of transition, Dylan produced a live show - Day 365 - at The Rainbow Room to support The Trevor Project and raised nearly two hundred thousand dollars for queer youth. Dylan is a graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and has performed in the Broadway musical Book of Mormon in the US, Canada and Mexico. She previously brought her solo musical FAGHAG to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.