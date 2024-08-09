Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 9, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 9, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Illinoise closes on Broadway

Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk & Bill Burr Will Lead GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS on Broadway

Kieran Culkin, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk making his Broadway debut, and Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr making his Broadway debut, will star in a new Broadway production of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross.. (more...)

Photos: Sutton Foster & More in ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Once Upon a Mattress is returning to Broadway for the first time in over 25 years, with a new adaptation by Emmy Award winner Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Gilmore Girls”), directed by Tony Award nominee and Drama League Award winner Lear deBessonet (Into The Woods). See photos of the production below!

Video: Steven Pasquale, Lesli Margherita, and More in NINE at the Kennedy Center

See all new video of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s Tony Award®–winning musical Nine, directed and choreographed Andy Blankenbuehler. Watch the company perform 'My Husband Makes Movies,' 'Be Italian,' and more.. (more...)

Exclusive: Hear A Reimagined 'You Don't Know' From NEXT TO NORMAL: 15th Anniversary Edition Cast Recording

Next to Normal (Original Broadway Cast Recording) [15th Anniversary Edition], will be released in streaming and digital formats on Friday, August 9. . (more...)

David Yazbek Will Write Original Music For THE ROOMMATE, Starring Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow

David Yazbek will write original music for the upcoming Broadway premiere of The Roommate, starring Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow. The new play will begin performances on Thursday, August 29.. (more...)

PARADISE SQUARE Producer Garth Drabinsky's Bid To Revive $50M Equity Lawsuit Denied

Garth Drabinsky, the Broadway producer behind Ragtime, Showboat, and Paradise Square, latest petition to have the courts revive a lawsuit against Actors' Equity Association has been denied. BroadwayWorld previously reported earlier this summer that Drabinsky was denied in a previous petition to reopen the case several times already.

Deal in the Works to Bring THE WIZARD OF OZ to the Las Vegas Sphere

The Sphere, Las Vegas', state-of-the-art concert venue renowned for its unparalleled visuals and haptic seating, is nearing a landmark deal with Warner Bros. to bring the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz to the venue.. (more...)

Whoopi Goldberg, Ariana DeBose, Patti LuPone, & More Named Honorary Co-Chairs For the Black Theatre United 2024 Gala

Black Theatre United has announced a star-studded lineup of Honorary Co-Chairs for its second annual Gala on Monday, September 30, 2024 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Learn more here!. (more...)

Full Cast Set For New North American Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Complete casting has been announced for the new, licensed North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen, which will kick off in Houston, TX this September. Learn more about the cast here!. (more...)

Full Cast Set for ANYTHING GOES at The Muny Starring Jeanna de Waal & More

The full cast has been revealed for Anything Goes at The Muny! See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: THE LAST FIVE YEARS Stars Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Visit the Hudson Theatre for the First Time

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren will return to Broadway in 2025 in Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years. The pair recently paid a visit to their Broadway home, the Hudson Theatre, for the first time ever. Go inside their visit below!

Michael Urie

Michael Urie returns to Broadway this season as Prince Dauntless in Once Upon A Mattress. His other Broadway credits include Spamalot, Chicken & Biscuits, Grand Horizons, Torch Song, How to Succeed in Business... Michael is an Obie, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel award winner. His Off-Broadway credits include Buyer & Cellar (originated), Once Upon a Mattress, The Government Inspector, Angels in America, The Tempermentals, A Bright Room Called Day, The Cherry Orchard, directed Drew Droege’s Bright Colors and Bold Patterns (available on BroadwayHD) and co-founded and co-produces Pride Plays, an LGBTQIA theatre festival. He has been seen on television in “Shrinking,” “Krapopolis,” “Ugly Betty,” “Younger,” “Modern Family,” “The Good Wife,” “Hot in Cleveland.” Film: “Maestro”, “Goodrich”, “Single All the Way”, “Swan Song”, “Lavender”, “Decoy Bride”, “Beverly Hills Chihuahua”, “He’s Way More Famous Than You” (also directed).

Other birthdays on this date include:

Tommy Bracco

Ryann Redmond

Anna Kendrick

Melanie Griffith

