David Yazbek Will Write Original Music For THE ROOMMATE, Starring Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow

David Yazbek will write original music for the upcoming Broadway premiere of The Roommate, starring Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow.

The Tony Award-winning composer has penned the scores for The Band's Visit (Tony Award), The Full Monty (Tony nomination), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony nomination), Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and Tootsie.

The Roommate, by Jen Silverman and directed by Jack O’Brien, will begin performances on Thursday, August 29, with an official opening night of Thursday, September 12, at Broadway’s Booth Theatre.

The creative team for The Roommate also includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design).

About The Roommate

In the play, Sharon’s never had a roommate before. In fact, there’s a lot Sharon’s never done before, but Robyn’s about to change all that. Jen Silverman’s The Roommate shatters expectations with its witty and profound portrait of a blossoming intimacy between two women from vastly different backgrounds, as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the promise of reinvention. Being bad never felt so good as it does in this riveting one-act about second acts.

About David Yazbek

Broadway: Music and Lyrics for The Band’s Visit (10 Tony Awards), Tootsie, Women On The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Full Monty. Larry David’s Fish In The Dark. Upcoming- Dead Outlaw (Drama Desk, Outer Critics, NY Drama Critics awards.) Buena Vista Social Club (Producer, Creative Consultant.) Albums: Solo Albums include The Laughing Man, Tock, Damascus!, Tape Recorder, Evil Monkey Man. He is currently completing a new album and continues to perform with his band. The New York Times called him “A daredevil juggler catching spiked pins in the traveling carnival of his imagination.” He has co-produced all of his cast-albums including The Band’s Visit (Grammy Award). TV and Film: Boardwalk Empire, Late Night with David Letterman (Emmy Award Best Writing), hundreds of songs, including the infamous Carmen Sandiego Theme. Dozens of scripts for episodic TV. Yazbek has received every major American Theater award, many grants and honors and, most recently, a thorough colonoscopy from Rockland Digestive Disease Associates.