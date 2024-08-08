Full Cast Set For New North American Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

The tour will kick off in Houston, TX this September.
Complete casting has been announced for the new, licensed North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen, which will kick off in Houston, TX this September.
The cast includes Michael Fabisch as the title role ‘Evan Hansen,’ Hatty Ryan King as ‘Zoe Murphy,’ Bre Cade as ‘Heidi Hansen,’ Caitlin Sams as ‘Cynthia Murphy,’ Alex Pharo as ‘Connor Murphy,’ Jeff Brooks as ‘Larry Murphy,’ Gabriel Vernon Nunag as ‘Jared Kleinman,’ and Makena Jackson as ‘Alana Beck.’ The cast also includes understudies Michael Perez (Evan alternate), Monica Blume, Julianna Braga, Blake Ehrlichman, Jenna Kantor, and Jared Svoboda.
Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.
Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSENfeatures an uplifting score by the Tony ®, Grammy®, and Oscar® winning team behind The Greatest Showman, La La Land, and “Only Murders in the Building” Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Direction restaging by Danny Sharron and Mark Myars. (Myars also restages choreography.) Casting is by Murnane Casting.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN was originally produced on Broadway, North American Tour, Toronto and London by Stacey Mindich. The Broadway production opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, won six 2017 Tony Awards and ran through September 18, 2022. A record-breaking North American Tour launched in October 2018 and played over 100 cities before ending on July 2, 2023.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tobin Center
Sep 6, 2024 – Sep 7, 2024
HOUSTON, TX
Hobby Center
Sep 10, 2024 – Sep 22, 2024
LINCOLN, NE
Lied Center for the Performing Arts
Sep 27, 2024 – Sep 29, 2024
LAWRENCE, KS
Lied Center
Oct 1, 2024
MANHATTAN, KS
McCain Auditorium
Oct 2, 2024
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Pablo Center
Oct 4, 2024 – Oct 6, 2024
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Juanita K. Hammons Hall
Oct 8, 2024 – Oct 10, 2024
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Robinson Center
Oct 11, 2024 – Oct 13, 2024
ERIE, PA
Warner Theatre
Oct 15, 2024 – Oct 16, 2024
TYSONS, VA
Capital One Hall
Oct 18, 2024 – Oct 20, 2024
BLACKSBURG, VA
Moss Arts Center
Oct 21, 2024
PADUCAH, KY
The Carson Center for the Performing Arts
Oct 23, 2024
OXFORD, MS
Ford Center for the Performing Arts
Oct 24, 2024
AUBURN, AL
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Oct 25, 2024 – Oct 26, 2024
NICEVILLE, FL
Mattie Kelly Arts Center
Oct 27, 2024
MELBOURNE, FL
King Center For The Performing Arts
Oct 29, 2024 – Oct 30, 2024
SARASOTA, FL
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Nov 1, 2024 – Nov 2, 2024
GAINSVILLE, FL
Phillips Center
Nov 4, 2024
THE VILLAGES, FL
Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
Nov 6, 2024 – Nov 7, 2024
LULING, LA
Lafon Performing Arts Center
Nov 9, 2024
TOLEDO, OH
Valentine Theatre
Nov 11, 2024
AKRON, OH
E.J. Thomas Hall
Nov 12, 2024 – Nov 13, 2024
KALAMAZOO, MI
Miller Auditorium
Nov 14, 2024 – Nov 15, 2024
FLINT, MI
Whiting Auditorium
Nov 16, 2024 – Nov 17, 2024
BANGOR, ME
Cross Insurance Center
Nov 19, 2024
PORTLAND, ME
Merrill Auditorium
Nov 20, 2024 – Nov 21, 2024
NEW HAVEN, CT
Shubert Theatre
Nov 22, 2024 – Nov 24, 2024
SPRINGFIELD, IL
University of Illinois Performing Arts Center
Dec 2, 2024
SIOUX CITY, IA
Orpheum Theatre
Dec 4, 2024
AMES, IA
Stephens Auditorium
Dec 5, 2024
IOWA CITY, IA
Hancher Auditorium
Dec 6, 2024 – Dec 8, 2024
WAUSAU, WI
The Grand Theater
Dec 9, 2024 – Dec 10, 2024
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center
Dec 12, 2024
MUNICE, IN
Emens Auditorium
Dec 13, 2024
OWENSBORO, KY
RiverPark Center
Dec 15, 2024
ORANGE, TX
Lutcher Theater
Dec 18, 2024
DALLAS, TX
AT&T Performing Arts Center
Dec 19, 2024 – Dec 21, 2024
READING, PA
Santander Arena and Performing Arts Center
Jan 6, 2025
EASTON, PA
State Theatre
Jan 7, 2025 – Jan 8, 2025
BROOKVILLE, NY
Tilles Center For The Performing Arts
Jan 9, 2025
WORCESTER, MA
The Hanover Theatre
Jan 10, 2025 – Jan 12, 2025
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilson Center
Jan 17, 2025 – Jan 18, 2025
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Ferguson Center for the Arts
Jan 19, 2025
PUEBLO, CO
Pueblo Memorial Hall
Jan 22, 2025
GREELEY, CO
Union Colony Civic Center
Jan 23, 2025
FT. COLLINS, CO
The Lincoln Center
Jan 24, 2025 – Jan 26, 2025
FOLSOM, CA
Harris Center for the Arts
Jan 28, 2025 – Feb 2, 2025
BELLINGHAM, WA
Mount Baker Theatre
Feb 4, 2025
OLYMPIA, WA
The Washington Center for the Performing Arts
Feb 5, 2025 – Feb 6, 2025
EUGENE, OR
Hult Center
Feb 7, 2025 – Feb 9, 2025
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
Feb 12, 2025 – Feb 13, 2025
CERRITOS, CA
Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts
Feb 14, 2025 – Feb 19, 2025
MODESTO, CA
Gallo Center for the Arts
Feb 18, 2025 – Feb 19, 2025
PALM DESERT, CA
McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts
Feb 21, 2025 – Feb 23, 2025
MESA, AZ
Mesa Arts Center
Feb 28, 2025 – Mar 2, 2025
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Bartlesville Community Center
Mar 6, 2025
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Gallagher Bluedorn
Mar 8, 2025 – Mar 9, 2024
ST. PAUL, MN
Ordway Center
Mar 11, 2025 – Mar 16, 2025
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Center For The Arts
Mar 18, 2025 – Mar 20, 2025
ATHENS, GA
The Classic Center
Mar 19, 2025
FORT WAYNE, IN
Embassy Theatre
Mar 21, 2025 – Mar 22, 2025
LIMA, OH
Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center
Mar 23, 2025
YORK, PA
Appell Center For The Performing Arts - Strands Theatre
Mar 26, 2025
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
State Theatre New Jersey
Mar 28, 2025 – Mar 30, 2025
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana University Auditorium
Apr 1, 2025 – Apr 2, 2025
UTICA, NY
Stanley Theatre
Apr 8, 2025 – Apr 9, 2025
WILMINGTON, DE
The Playhouse On Rodney Square
Apr 11, 2025 – Apr 13, 2025
COLUMBUS, GA
River Center for the Performing Arts
Apr 18, 2025
ELMIRA, NY
Clemens Center
Apr 21, 2025 – Apr 22, 2025
BURLINGTON, VT
Flynn Center
Apr 23, 2025 – Apr 25, 2025
WATERBURY, CT
Palace Theater
Apr 25, 2025 – Apr 27, 2025
