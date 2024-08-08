Full Cast Set For New North American Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Complete casting has been announced for the new, licensed North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen, which will kick off in Houston, TX this September.

The cast includes Michael Fabisch as the title role ‘Evan Hansen,’ Hatty Ryan King as ‘Zoe Murphy,’ Bre Cade as ‘Heidi Hansen,’ Caitlin Sams as ‘Cynthia Murphy,’ Alex Pharo as ‘Connor Murphy,’ Jeff Brooks as ‘Larry Murphy,’ Gabriel Vernon Nunag as ‘Jared Kleinman,’ and Makena Jackson as ‘Alana Beck.’ The cast also includes understudies Michael Perez (Evan alternate), Monica Blume, Julianna Braga, Blake Ehrlichman, Jenna Kantor, and Jared Svoboda.

About Dear Evan Hansen

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSENfeatures an uplifting score by the Tony ®, Grammy®, and Oscar® winning team behind The Greatest Showman, La La Land, and “Only Murders in the Building” Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Direction restaging by Danny Sharron and Mark Myars. (Myars also restages choreography.) Casting is by Murnane Casting.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN was originally produced on Broadway, North American Tour, Toronto and London by Stacey Mindich. The Broadway production opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, won six 2017 Tony Awards and ran through September 18, 2022. A record-breaking North American Tour launched in October 2018 and played over 100 cities before ending on July 2, 2023.

Tour Dates

SAN ANTONIO, TX

Tobin Center

Sep 6, 2024 – Sep 7, 2024

HOUSTON, TX

Hobby Center

Sep 10, 2024 – Sep 22, 2024

LINCOLN, NE

Lied Center for the Performing Arts

Sep 27, 2024 – Sep 29, 2024

LAWRENCE, KS

Lied Center

Oct 1, 2024

MANHATTAN, KS

McCain Auditorium

Oct 2, 2024

EAU CLAIRE, WI

Pablo Center

Oct 4, 2024 – Oct 6, 2024

SPRINGFIELD, MO

Juanita K. Hammons Hall

Oct 8, 2024 – Oct 10, 2024

LITTLE ROCK, AR

Robinson Center

Oct 11, 2024 – Oct 13, 2024

ERIE, PA

Warner Theatre

Oct 15, 2024 – Oct 16, 2024

TYSONS, VA

Capital One Hall

Oct 18, 2024 – Oct 20, 2024

BLACKSBURG, VA

Moss Arts Center

Oct 21, 2024

PADUCAH, KY

The Carson Center for the Performing Arts

Oct 23, 2024

OXFORD, MS

Ford Center for the Performing Arts

Oct 24, 2024

AUBURN, AL

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Oct 25, 2024 – Oct 26, 2024

NICEVILLE, FL

Mattie Kelly Arts Center

Oct 27, 2024

MELBOURNE, FL

King Center For The Performing Arts

Oct 29, 2024 – Oct 30, 2024

SARASOTA, FL

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Nov 1, 2024 – Nov 2, 2024

GAINSVILLE, FL

Phillips Center

Nov 4, 2024

THE VILLAGES, FL

Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

Nov 6, 2024 – Nov 7, 2024

LULING, LA

Lafon Performing Arts Center

Nov 9, 2024

TOLEDO, OH

Valentine Theatre

Nov 11, 2024

AKRON, OH

E.J. Thomas Hall

Nov 12, 2024 – Nov 13, 2024

KALAMAZOO, MI

Miller Auditorium

Nov 14, 2024 – Nov 15, 2024

FLINT, MI

Whiting Auditorium

Nov 16, 2024 – Nov 17, 2024

BANGOR, ME

Cross Insurance Center

Nov 19, 2024

PORTLAND, ME

Merrill Auditorium

Nov 20, 2024 – Nov 21, 2024

NEW HAVEN, CT

Shubert Theatre

Nov 22, 2024 – Nov 24, 2024

SPRINGFIELD, IL

University of Illinois Performing Arts Center

Dec 2, 2024

SIOUX CITY, IA

Orpheum Theatre

Dec 4, 2024

AMES, IA

Stephens Auditorium

Dec 5, 2024

IOWA CITY, IA

Hancher Auditorium

Dec 6, 2024 – Dec 8, 2024

WAUSAU, WI

The Grand Theater

Dec 9, 2024 – Dec 10, 2024

BOWLING GREEN, KY

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center

Dec 12, 2024

MUNICE, IN

Emens Auditorium

Dec 13, 2024

OWENSBORO, KY

RiverPark Center

Dec 15, 2024

ORANGE, TX

Lutcher Theater

Dec 18, 2024

DALLAS, TX

AT&T Performing Arts Center

Dec 19, 2024 – Dec 21, 2024

READING, PA

Santander Arena and Performing Arts Center

Jan 6, 2025

EASTON, PA

State Theatre

Jan 7, 2025 – Jan 8, 2025

BROOKVILLE, NY

Tilles Center For The Performing Arts

Jan 9, 2025

WORCESTER, MA

The Hanover Theatre

Jan 10, 2025 – Jan 12, 2025

WILMINGTON, NC

Wilson Center

Jan 17, 2025 – Jan 18, 2025

NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Ferguson Center for the Arts

Jan 19, 2025

PUEBLO, CO

Pueblo Memorial Hall

Jan 22, 2025

GREELEY, CO

Union Colony Civic Center

Jan 23, 2025

FT. COLLINS, CO

The Lincoln Center

Jan 24, 2025 – Jan 26, 2025

FOLSOM, CA

Harris Center for the Arts

Jan 28, 2025 – Feb 2, 2025

BELLINGHAM, WA

Mount Baker Theatre

Feb 4, 2025

OLYMPIA, WA

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts

Feb 5, 2025 – Feb 6, 2025

EUGENE, OR

Hult Center

Feb 7, 2025 – Feb 9, 2025

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo

Feb 12, 2025 – Feb 13, 2025

CERRITOS, CA

Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts

Feb 14, 2025 – Feb 19, 2025

MODESTO, CA

Gallo Center for the Arts

Feb 18, 2025 – Feb 19, 2025

PALM DESERT, CA

McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts

Feb 21, 2025 – Feb 23, 2025

MESA, AZ

Mesa Arts Center

Feb 28, 2025 – Mar 2, 2025

BARTLESVILLE, OK

Bartlesville Community Center

Mar 6, 2025

CEDAR FALLS, IA

Gallagher Bluedorn

Mar 8, 2025 – Mar 9, 2024

ST. PAUL, MN

Ordway Center

Mar 11, 2025 – Mar 16, 2025

MIDLAND, MI

Midland Center For The Arts

Mar 18, 2025 – Mar 20, 2025

ATHENS, GA

The Classic Center

Mar 19, 2025

FORT WAYNE, IN

Embassy Theatre

Mar 21, 2025 – Mar 22, 2025

LIMA, OH

Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center

Mar 23, 2025

YORK, PA

Appell Center For The Performing Arts - Strands Theatre

Mar 26, 2025

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

State Theatre New Jersey

Mar 28, 2025 – Mar 30, 2025

BLOOMINGTON, IN

Indiana University Auditorium

Apr 1, 2025 – Apr 2, 2025

UTICA, NY

Stanley Theatre

Apr 8, 2025 – Apr 9, 2025

WILMINGTON, DE

The Playhouse On Rodney Square

Apr 11, 2025 – Apr 13, 2025

COLUMBUS, GA

River Center for the Performing Arts

Apr 18, 2025

ELMIRA, NY

Clemens Center

Apr 21, 2025 – Apr 22, 2025

BURLINGTON, VT

Flynn Center

Apr 23, 2025 – Apr 25, 2025

WATERBURY, CT

Palace Theater

Apr 25, 2025 – Apr 27, 2025