The tour will kick off in Houston, TX this September. 

By: Aug. 08, 2024
Full Cast Set For New North American Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Image
Complete casting has been announced for the new, licensed North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen, which will kick off in Houston, TX this September. 

The cast includes Michael Fabisch as the title role ‘Evan Hansen,’ Hatty Ryan King as ‘Zoe Murphy,’ Bre Cade as ‘Heidi Hansen,’ Caitlin Sams as ‘Cynthia Murphy,’ Alex Pharo as ‘Connor Murphy,’ Jeff Brooks as ‘Larry Murphy,’ Gabriel Vernon Nunag as ‘Jared Kleinman,’ and Makena Jackson as ‘Alana Beck.’ The cast also includes understudies Michael Perez (Evan alternate), Monica Blume, Julianna Braga, Blake Ehrlichman, Jenna Kantor, and Jared Svoboda. 

About Dear Evan Hansen

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way. 

Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSENfeatures an uplifting score by the Tony ®, Grammy®, and Oscar® winning team behind The Greatest Showman, La La Land, and “Only Murders in the Building” Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.  Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire.  Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Direction restaging by Danny Sharron and Mark Myars. (Myars also restages choreography.) Casting is by Murnane Casting.  

DEAR EVAN HANSEN was originally produced on Broadway, North American Tour, Toronto and London by Stacey Mindich.  The Broadway production opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, won six 2017 Tony Awards and ran through September 18, 2022. A record-breaking North American Tour launched in October 2018 and played over 100 cities before ending on July 2, 2023.  

Tour Dates

SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tobin Center
Sep 6, 2024 – Sep 7, 2024

HOUSTON, TX
Hobby Center
Sep 10, 2024 – Sep 22, 2024

LINCOLN, NE
Lied Center for the Performing Arts
Sep 27, 2024 – Sep 29, 2024

LAWRENCE, KS
Lied Center
Oct 1, 2024

MANHATTAN, KS
McCain Auditorium
Oct 2, 2024

EAU CLAIRE, WI
Pablo Center
Oct 4, 2024 – Oct 6, 2024

SPRINGFIELD, MO
Juanita K. Hammons Hall
Oct 8, 2024 – Oct 10, 2024

LITTLE ROCK, AR
Robinson Center
Oct 11, 2024 – Oct 13, 2024

ERIE, PA
Warner Theatre
Oct 15, 2024 – Oct 16, 2024

TYSONS, VA
Capital One Hall
Oct 18, 2024 – Oct 20, 2024

BLACKSBURG, VA
Moss Arts Center
Oct 21, 2024

PADUCAH, KY
The Carson Center for the Performing Arts
Oct 23, 2024

OXFORD, MS
Ford Center for the Performing Arts
Oct 24, 2024

AUBURN, AL
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Oct 25, 2024 – Oct 26, 2024

NICEVILLE, FL
Mattie Kelly Arts Center
Oct 27, 2024

MELBOURNE, FL
King Center For The Performing Arts
Oct 29, 2024 – Oct 30, 2024

SARASOTA, FL
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Nov 1, 2024 – Nov 2, 2024

GAINSVILLE, FL
Phillips Center
Nov 4, 2024

THE VILLAGES, FL
Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
Nov 6, 2024 – Nov 7, 2024

LULING, LA
Lafon Performing Arts Center
Nov 9, 2024

TOLEDO, OH
Valentine Theatre
Nov 11, 2024

AKRON, OH
E.J. Thomas Hall
Nov 12, 2024 – Nov 13, 2024

KALAMAZOO, MI
Miller Auditorium
Nov 14, 2024 – Nov 15, 2024

FLINT, MI
Whiting Auditorium
Nov 16, 2024 – Nov 17, 2024

BANGOR, ME
Cross Insurance Center
Nov 19, 2024

PORTLAND, ME
Merrill Auditorium
Nov 20, 2024 – Nov 21, 2024

NEW HAVEN, CT
Shubert Theatre
Nov 22, 2024 – Nov 24, 2024

SPRINGFIELD, IL
University of Illinois Performing Arts Center
Dec 2, 2024

SIOUX CITY, IA
Orpheum Theatre
Dec 4, 2024

AMES, IA
Stephens Auditorium
Dec 5, 2024

IOWA CITY, IA
Hancher Auditorium
Dec 6, 2024 – Dec 8, 2024

WAUSAU, WI
The Grand Theater
Dec 9, 2024 – Dec 10, 2024

BOWLING GREEN, KY
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center
Dec 12, 2024

MUNICE, IN
Emens Auditorium
Dec 13, 2024

OWENSBORO, KY
RiverPark Center
Dec 15, 2024

ORANGE, TX
Lutcher Theater
Dec 18, 2024

DALLAS, TX
AT&T Performing Arts Center
Dec 19, 2024 – Dec 21, 2024

READING, PA
Santander Arena and Performing Arts Center
Jan 6, 2025

EASTON, PA
State Theatre
Jan 7, 2025 – Jan 8, 2025

BROOKVILLE, NY
Tilles Center For The Performing Arts
Jan 9, 2025

WORCESTER, MA
The Hanover Theatre
Jan 10, 2025 – Jan 12, 2025

WILMINGTON, NC
Wilson Center
Jan 17, 2025 – Jan 18, 2025

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Ferguson Center for the Arts
Jan 19, 2025

PUEBLO, CO
Pueblo Memorial Hall
Jan 22, 2025

GREELEY, CO
Union Colony Civic Center
Jan 23, 2025

FT. COLLINS, CO
The Lincoln Center
Jan 24, 2025 – Jan 26, 2025

FOLSOM, CA
Harris Center for the Arts
Jan 28, 2025 – Feb 2, 2025

BELLINGHAM, WA
Mount Baker Theatre
Feb 4, 2025

OLYMPIA, WA
The Washington Center for the Performing Arts
Feb 5, 2025 – Feb 6, 2025

EUGENE, OR
Hult Center
Feb 7, 2025 – Feb 9, 2025

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
Feb 12, 2025 – Feb 13, 2025

CERRITOS, CA
Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts
Feb 14, 2025 – Feb 19, 2025

MODESTO, CA
Gallo Center for the Arts
Feb 18, 2025 – Feb 19, 2025

PALM DESERT, CA
McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts
Feb 21, 2025 – Feb 23, 2025

MESA, AZ
Mesa Arts Center
Feb 28, 2025 – Mar 2, 2025

BARTLESVILLE, OK
Bartlesville Community Center
Mar 6, 2025

CEDAR FALLS, IA
Gallagher Bluedorn
Mar 8, 2025 – Mar 9, 2024

ST. PAUL, MN
Ordway Center
Mar 11, 2025 – Mar 16, 2025

MIDLAND, MI
Midland Center For The Arts
Mar 18, 2025 – Mar 20, 2025

ATHENS, GA
The Classic Center
Mar 19, 2025

FORT WAYNE, IN
Embassy Theatre
Mar 21, 2025 – Mar 22, 2025

LIMA, OH
Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center
Mar 23, 2025

YORK, PA
Appell Center For The Performing Arts - Strands Theatre
Mar 26, 2025

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
State Theatre New Jersey
Mar 28, 2025 – Mar 30, 2025

BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana University Auditorium
Apr 1, 2025 – Apr 2, 2025

UTICA, NY
Stanley Theatre
Apr 8, 2025 – Apr 9, 2025

WILMINGTON, DE
The Playhouse On Rodney Square
Apr 11, 2025 – Apr 13, 2025

COLUMBUS, GA
River Center for the Performing Arts
Apr 18, 2025

ELMIRA, NY
Clemens Center
Apr 21, 2025 – Apr 22, 2025

BURLINGTON, VT
Flynn Center
Apr 23, 2025 – Apr 25, 2025

WATERBURY, CT
Palace Theater
Apr 25, 2025 – Apr 27, 2025




