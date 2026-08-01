Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 1, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 01, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good Morning, Broadway!
Wake up with BroadwayWorld! We're starting your day with all the buzz from yesterday's top stories. Check out our Debut of the Month featuring Marcus John's Broadway debut in Hamilton, a stunning performance from Tony winner Ali Stroker at Broadway by the Boardwalk, and exclusive interviews with Megan Hilty and John David Washington. Plus, we have exciting casting news for The Phantom of the Opera sequel, new music from Jeremy Jordan, and so much more. Scroll down for all the highlights!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
Debut of the Month: Marcus John is Leaning Into to Poetry of HAMILTON
BroadwayWorld's July Debut of the Month is Marcus John, currently making his Broadway debut as the title role in Hamilton! Read the full interview and see photography of John backstage.
Video: Watch Tony Winner Ali Stroker Sing SPRING AWAKENING, OKLAHOMA! & More at Broadway by the Boardwalk
Hudson River Park continued Broadway by the Boardwalk, the free performance series that delivers shows against a waterfront backdrop each summer. Entering its third season, this year's series will feature five free events showcasing Tony and Grammy winners, rising stars and electric performers from across the Broadway stage. The series continued on Monday night with a performance from 2019 Tony Award winner Ali Stroker. Check out highlights from inside the big night in this video!
|Must Watch
|Video: Megan Hilty Weighs in on a Possible Broadway Return on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by Michael Major
Broadway star Megan Hilty discussed lending her voice to the animated series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse during a Good Morning America appearance, reflecting on her path from the Broadway stage to voice acting. Watch the video now!. (more...)
|Video: John David Washington Talks Tackling AI and Technology in DISRUPTION
by Michael Major
John David Washington discussed returning to Broadway in DISRUPTION and taking on themes of technology and artificial intelligence during a visit to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK.. (more...)
|Video: Broadway Veteran Josh Young and More in LES MISERABLES Trailer at Hudson Valley Shakespeare
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released from Hudson Valley Shakespeare's production of Les Misérables, starring Josh Young and more. Check out the video here.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Jason Kravits and Dan DeLuca Will Lead THE PRODUCERS at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
Ogunquit Playhouse announced full casting for its 25th anniversary staging of Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS, which will be led by Jason Kravits and Dan DeLuca. Learn more here.. (more...)
|PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN Cinema Broadcast: CORTIS Trailer & Tickets Now Live
by Joshua Wright
Trafalgar Releasing and HYBE have released the official trailer and opened ticket sales for CORTIS' live cinema broadcast, filmed at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles and screening in theaters worldwide.. (more...)
|Photos: Original Broadway 'Rum Tum Tugger' Terrence Mann visits CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
by Bruce Glikas
The original Broadway 'Rum Tum Tugger' Terrence Mann recently paid a visit to Cats: The Jellicle ball on Broadway. Backstage, he posed with Sydney James Harcourt, who plays Rum Tum Tugger in this production. Check out photos here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Stage One announced the 10 emerging producers selected for its Bridge the Gap programme, a UK initiative supporting underrepresented voices in commercial theatre producing.. (more...)
Richard Thomas Joins HOUSE OF LIFE as Musical Supervisor
by Stephi Wild
Olivier Award-winning composer Richard Thomas has joined HOUSE OF LIFE as musical supervisor, with P3 Productions board members coming aboard as producers.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Nicole Rosky
Rosie O'Donnell has returned to the New York City stage with her solo show, Common Knowledge, premiering Off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre. The eleven-time Emmy and Tony Award winner's new show will reflect on her move to her newly adopted hometown of Dublin, Ireland, the culture shift, family life, and the humbling and hilarious realization that maybe she doesn’t have it all figured out.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Ogunquit Playhouse announced full casting for its 25th anniversary staging of Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS, which will be led by Jason Kravits and Dan DeLuca. Learn more here.. (more...)
Review: A Starry Summer Birthday in Manhattan at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
by Stephen Sorokoff
Singer and actor Nicolas King celebrated his 35th birthday with starry friends on Friday July 24 with a standing-room-only show at the Beechman Theatre.. (more...)
Video: Megan Hilty Weighs in on a Possible Broadway Return on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by Michael Major
Broadway star Megan Hilty discussed lending her voice to the animated series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse during a Good Morning America appearance, reflecting on her path from the Broadway stage to voice acting. Watch the video now!. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Listen UpSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Today's Quote"
-show name
by Team BWW
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.. (more...)
Video: How Paige Davis Helped Patrick Page Through His Injury During HADESTOWN Filming
by Michael Major
Patrick Page is opening up about filming Hadestown with his ruptured Achilles, detailing how his wife, actress Paige Davis, helped him recover. A new video shows Davis helping him through his injury.. (more...)
Sierra Boggess, Jordan Fisher & More Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Sequel Audio Book
by Michael Major
Sierra Boggess, Beatrice Penny-Touré, Jordan Donica, Jordan Fisher, and more have joined the cast of Our Strange Duet, a new followup to Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera.. (more...)
Video: Glen Hansard Fans Sing 'Falling Slowly' at His Memorial; Broadway Pays Tribute
by Michael Major
Fans of the late Glen Hansard paid tribute to him by performing 'Falling Slowly' at his memorial in Dublin. Watch the video, along with tributes from Rachel Zegler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Steve Kazee.. (more...)
Review: A WORLD ELSEWHERE, Shakespeare’s Globe
by Christiana Rose
Following the Olivier Award nominated success of Rough Magic, Shakespeare’s Globe and Splendid Productions once again demonstrate an extraordinary understanding of family theatre with A World Elsewhere.. (more...)
Listen: JUST IN TIME Releases Four New Songs Performed by Jeremy Jordan
by Stephi Wild
Atlantic Records has released four brand new singles from Just in Time on Broadway, featuring Jeremy Jordan. Learn more about the show and listen to the songs here!. (more...)
Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Joins Sara Bareilles In New Music Video 'Still Crying'
by Michael Major
GRAMMY-winning, Tony and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles has released a new song, “Still Crying.' Bareilles appears in the video alongside her Girls5eva co-star Renée Elise Goldsberry, John Lutz, Daniel Breaker, Joe Tippett, and more.. (more...)
Underbelly Boulevard Soho Will Close its Doors in January 2027
by Stephi Wild
Underbelly has ended its lease early on Underbelly Boulevard Soho, with a final performance planned for January following months of programming including circus and musical parody productions.. (more...)
Listen: Ariana Grande Releases New Album 'Petal' With Max Martin as Co-Producer
by Michael Major
Ariana Grande has released her new album, 'Petal.' The album, which she is credited as the main songwriter on, was co-produced with Max Martin, whose music serves as the score of & Juliet on Broadway, and ILYA.. (more...)
Review: BBC PROMS: KORNGOLD'S VIOLIN CONCERTO, Royal Albert Hall
by Aliya Al-Hassan
There was a distinctly cinematic feel to last night's Prom, Korngold's Violin Concerto, which also featured Prokofiev’s 'Symphony No. 5' and Dobrinka Tabakova’s 'Orpheus’ Comet'. Delyana Lazarova conducted the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra through an animated and beautifully realised evening of music.. (more...)