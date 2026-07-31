Video: Glen Hansard Fans Sing 'Falling Slowly' at His Memorial; Broadway Pays Tribute

Fans of the late Glen Hansard paid tribute to him by performing "Falling Slowly" at his memorial in Dublin. Hansard, who co-wrote the musical Once and starred in the 2007 film of the same name, died at age 56 earlier this week after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Ireland.

Watch a video of the fans paying tribute to the Academy Award winner below.

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Several Broadway stars paid tribute to Hansard, including Rachel Zegler, a big fan turned friend who had once performed with him.

Lin-Manuel Miranda also took to Instagram to share that he is "heartbroken" over the loss of the "once in a lifetime songwriter."

Steve Kazee, who starred in the Broadway production of Once, opened up about his friendship with Hansard, detailing how they met and how he served as a mentor to him throughout his time with Once on Broadway.

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