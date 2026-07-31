Video: Glen Hansard Fans Sing 'Falling Slowly' at His Memorial; Broadway Pays Tribute
Hansard, who co-wrote the musical Once and starred in the 2007 film of the same name, died at age 56 earlier this week.
Fans of the late Glen Hansard paid tribute to him by performing "Falling Slowly" at his memorial in Dublin. Hansard, who co-wrote the musical Once and starred in the 2007 film of the same name, died at age 56 earlier this week after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Ireland.
Watch a video of the fans paying tribute to the Academy Award winner below.
Several Broadway stars paid tribute to Hansard, including Rachel Zegler, a big fan turned friend who had once performed with him.
Lin-Manuel Miranda also took to Instagram to share that he is "heartbroken" over the loss of the "once in a lifetime songwriter."
Steve Kazee, who starred in the Broadway production of Once, opened up about his friendship with Hansard, detailing how they met and how he served as a mentor to him throughout his time with Once on Broadway.