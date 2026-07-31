Video: How Paige Davis Helped Patrick Page Through His Injury During HADESTOWN Filming

Patrick Page is opening up about filming Hadestown with his ruptured Achilles, detailing how his wife, actress Paige Davis, helped him recover. A new video shows Davis helping him through his injury, even rehearsing Hades' dance with Persephone with him.

"People are giving me a lot of love an out my ruptured Achilles in the Hadedtown film, but the real hero is Paige, who dropped everything and flew to London to help me get through it. Thats her rehearsing the dance with me. I literally and physically could not have done it without her."

The video also shows Davis applying his makeup leading up to the filming and wrapping his injury.

The injury forced Page out of performing in the West End production, with Phillip Boykin taking over as Hades. He participated solely in the filmed performances, with modified staging to suit his injury.

The filmed capture of Hadestown recently extended its run in movie theaters, after it officially nabbed the number one grossing opening weekend for a live theater capture at the North American box office, surpassing Hamilton.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, singers, and musicians Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

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