Review Roundup: Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE

Rosie O'Donnell has returned to the New York City stage with her solo show, Common Knowledge, premiering Off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre. The eleven-time Emmy and Tony Award winner's new show will reflect on her move to her newly adopted hometown of Dublin, Ireland, the culture shift, family life, and the humbling and hilarious realization that maybe she doesn’t have it all figured out.

Following its debut in Dublin, Sydney, and a celebrated run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Common Knowledge arrives Off-Broadway after playing to sold-out houses and earning standing ovations. Now living in Dublin, Rosie shares unfiltered reflections on leaving the US, raising and learning from her fiercely bright youngest child, Clay, and adjusting to a new yet familiar culture.

Check out what the critics are saying about the show!

Greg Evans, Deadline: If the 75-minute solo show – the title comes from Clay’s insistence that her mental collection of facts and information is merely common knowledge, or should be – can feel a bit underdeveloped (it premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year), O’Donnell efficiently and effectively ties up the family tales of her life by ultimately circling back to her own mother. The comedian sees her mother’s face everywhere in the women of Ireland, and draws a crucial lesson from them all: Life, when all is said and done, is about perseverance. Or as O’Donnell says at the end of her charming show, after all the tribulations of life and Trump , “I’m still here.”

Kyle Turner, New York Theatre Guide: It’s been about a decade since Rosie O’Donnell was on the New York stage, and she hasn’t lost an ounce of her panache. But while her last special, 2015's A Heartfelt Stand Up, was billed as a comedy act, her newest, Common Knowledge, is billed as a solo show. The difference between the two can feel like splitting hairs, especially for someone like O’Donnell, who started doing stand-up in 1979. But Common Knowledge does feel more like storytelling than an hourlong set of bits strung together.