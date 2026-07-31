Video: Megan Hilty Weighs in on a Possible Broadway Return on GOOD MORNING AMERICA





Megan Hilty stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her latest project, lending her voice to the animated series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. The Tony nominee also opened up about a possible Broadway return and what it would take to get her back to the stage.

When asked if she is planning on returning to Broadway anytime soon, Hilty said that she's waiting for the right project to make her return in.

"It would take something very, very special for me to hop into that very, very intense schedule again. It is so rewarding to be part of a show on Broadway but it is very grueling on your body, on everything. And it takes me away from my family, so it has to be really, really special to justify that."

Hilty also spoke about the transition from performing on stage to voice work for the animated show, along with the experience of bringing a character to life through just your voice. She points out that it is a different discipline from the live stage performances that audiences have seen her in, such as Wicked and Death Becomes Her.

The SMASH alum went on to say that her kids are interested in getting into voicework, also revealing that her daughter has the musical theatre bug "big time."

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