Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Joins Sara Bareilles In New Music Video 'Still Crying'





GRAMMY-winning, Tony and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles has released a new song, “Still Crying." The music video for the new track, directed by Kimmy Gatewood, features her Girls5Eva co-star, Renée Elise Goldsberry. The track is the latest release from Bareilles’ upcoming album, Good Grief, out August 28—presave/preorder HERE.

The music video for the track was directed by Kimmy Gatewood, who directed the third season of Girls5eva, in which Bareilles co-stars. Bareilles appears in the video alongside her Girls5eva co-star John Lutz, Daniel Breaker, Joe Tippett, and more.

The upcoming album also features contributions from Brandi Carlile, Andrea Gibson, Ingrid Michaelson, Joe Tippett and Megan Falley.

Good Grief marks Bareilles’ seventh studio album and her first since 2019’s Grammy-winning Amidst the Chaos, opening a new chapter in her 20-year career. The 14-track, self-produced collection is a reckoning with loss—spanning intimate tributes to lost friends, defiant anthems for women's rights, and unexpected moments of lightness—threaded throughout with hope.

Most of the album was recorded over six days at Dreamland Recording Studios in Woodstock, NY, with longtime collaborators drummer Charley Drayton, guitarist Butterfly Boucher, keyboardist Misty Boyce, bassist Solomon Dorsey, multi-instrumentalist Rob Moose and co-producer, recording engineer and mixer Jonathan Low, followed by later sessions with co-producer Aaron Dessner at his Long Pond Studios in the Hudson Valley, aided by engineer/mixer Bella Blasko.

Bareilles will also make her long-awaited return to the stage this fall for her deeply personal Good Grief Tour, promoted by Live Nation. Kicking off September 9 in Boston, this trek marks a triumphant new chapter for an artist at the height of her storytelling powers. The shows promise a blend of raw, vulnerable new tracks from Good Grief, alongside songs that have defined her career and connection to fans. Bringing her signature wit and authenticity to iconic theaters in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and more, Bareilles hopes to invite fans into an intimate space of connection, truth-telling, joy and some good grief.

Tour Dates

September 9—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 10—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 12—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem

September 13—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem

September 15—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall

September 16—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall

September 18—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall

September 19—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall

September 21—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

September 22—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

September 24—Atlanta, GA—Fox Theatre

September 25—Cincinnati, OH—Taft Theatre

September 27—Chicago, IL—Chicago Theatre

September 28—Chicago, IL—Chicago Theatre

September 30—Minneapolis, MN—Orpheum Theatre

October 2—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre

October 4—Denver, CO—Bellco Theatre

October 6—Austin, TX—Bass Concert Hall

October 7—Houston, TX—The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

October 8—Houston, TX—The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

October 12—Los Angeles, CA—Dolby Theatre

October 13—Los Angeles, CA—Dolby Theatre

October 14—Los Angeles, CA—Dolby Theatre

October 16—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 17—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 19—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre

October 20—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre

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