Listen: Ariana Grande Releases New Album 'Petal' With Max Martin as Co-Producer

Ariana Grande has released her new album, "Petal." The album, which she is credited as the main songwriter on, was co-produced with Max Martin, whose music serves as the score of & Juliet on Broadway, and ILYA. Get a first listen to the album now.

Grande has revealed that the album was written with "unfiltered rage," which she usually doesn't touch on in her music.

“I wrote from a place that I don’t usually, I feel like, which was like an unfiltered rage that I think we all feel sometimes. I usually am too shy to tap into that,” Grande stated in a new interview.

A music video for the title track has also been released.

Ariana Grande - petal (official music video)" width="356">

The new album comes as Grande is on her 'eternal sunshine tour,' which just played several nights in New York City. This is her first headlining run since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour.. Take a look at the full tour lineup here.

Following her lauded turn as Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, Grande has expressed her plans to move her primary focus to acting. During an appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, she spoke about her excitement for the upcoming tour, calling it her "last hurrah." “The last 10 or 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up. I don’t want to say any definitive things," said the performer at the time.

She has booked acting roles in Focker In-Law, the new season of American Horror Story, and Jon M. Chu's animated musical Oh, the Places You'll Go. She will also lead a West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, alongside Jonathan Bailey.

"Petal" follows Grande's 2024 studio album "eternal sunshine", which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and became the longest-running #1 album of her career, spawning back-to-back Hot 100 #1 debuts with “yes, and?” and “we can’t be friends (wait for your love).” An expanded version of the album, "Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead," was released in 2025.

A Grammy Award-winning performer, Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight years old. She has since earned nine #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved seven #1 song debuts, the third most of any artist in history. She previously appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.

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