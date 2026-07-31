Sierra Boggess, Jordan Fisher & More Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Sequel Audio Book

Sierra Boggess, Beatrice Penny-Touré, Jordan Donica, Jordan Fisher, and more will voice the audiobook of Our Strange Duet, a new followup to Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. The audiobook will be released on September 1.

Set against the haunting, romantic world of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera, Our Strange Duet sees Christine Daaé take center stage to tell her story in her own voice.

Recorded by Audie-Award–winning producers Julie Wilson and Kirby Crosbie, Our Strange Duet brings together a cast of Broadway and Hollywood voices led by Beatrice Penny-Touré, (Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) as Christine Daaé, Jordan Donica (Phantom of the Opera, The Gilded Age) as The Phantom/Erik and Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny.

They are joined by Sierra Boggess as Carlotta Giudicelli (Phantom of the Opera), Tony Award-winning Katrina Lenk (The Band’s Visit) as Madame Giry, Tony Award-winning Norm Lewis (Phantom of the Opera) as Ubaldo Piangi, Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me Kate) as Meg Giry, Tony Award-winning Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family) as Monsieur Firmin and Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) as Monsieur André.

In Our Strange Duet, listeners follow Christine Daae as she leads them through a new audio experience, layered with dramatic and immersive sound design. Enhanced with full cast, dramatized scenes​, and featuring a special selection of official musical elements from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera, listeners can immerse themselves completely in the gothic drama of the world-famous Opera Populaire!

Beatrice Penny-Touré made her professional and West End debut in Phantom in the ensemble before taking on the role of Christine Daaé, a role she is returning to in the show’s anticipated 40th anniversary season in London this fall. Further credits include Cosette in the 40th Anniversary and Arena World Tour of Les Misérables.

Penny-Touré says, “It’s been a magical experience recording this audiobook, and it’s something I’ve never done before. And it is very special that it is a story that is so close to my heart, and very relevant in my life right now. It feels very full circle because I spent a lot of time as a child creating fantasy stories and recording them on this little tape recorder that my parents got me for Christmas. And I think if 9-year-old me, saw me doing this now as a job she would be very impressed.”

The Phantom/Erik’s role is voiced by the Tony Award–nominated Jordan Donica, who currently stars as Dr. William Kirkland in HBO Max’s The Gilded Age and recently starred as Sir Lancelot in the Lincoln Center Theater production of Camelot. Donica made his debut as Raoul in the Broadway production of Phantom of the Opera and this fall, he returns to the show to star in the 40th anniversary production in London’s West End as The Phantom.

Donica shares “The Phantom is a role that I’ve always wanted to play. It’s the role that made me want to pursue the arts as a career. And so, to get the honor of playing this role and diving into his psyche – you’ll know when you read the book…It only helps to inform all of the other versions of this show that I will be a part of and have been a part of.”

Jordan Fisher is the voice of Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny. Fisher has an acclaimed Broadway resume, including Hamilton, Sweeney Todd, Moulin Rouge, Dear Evan Hansen, and Hadestown. Fisher notes, “We’re getting to tell the story in a way that’s never been done before, never been heard before.”

Sierra Boggess plays the role of Carlotta Giudicelli. Sierra is one of Phantom of the Opera’s most beloved Christines and one of Broadway’s great leading ladies. She starred in the 25th Anniversary production at London’s Royal Albert Hall and also appeared in Love Never Dies. She is returning to the show for its 40th anniversary production in London, as the Prima Donna, Carlotta in the fall.

Boggess expressed while in the studio, “Recording this audiobook has been really incredible because I’m getting to know these characters even deeper than I realized I needed to. I’ve been associated with the show so many times as Christine but stepping in as Carlotta and getting to see her journey and go deeper than even what we see on the stage has been really enlightening and it’s also really fun.”

Kiss Me, Kate and Loot star Stephanie Styles performs the role of Meg Giry. Her connection to Phantom of the Opera traces back to her parents. Styles says, “It would not be hyperbolic to say that I may only exist because of Phantom of the Opera. My mom and dad’s first date was to see the original cast on Broadway.”

About Our Strange Duet

Our Strange Duet is a reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera, told through the eyes of Christine Daaé as she rises to fame while torn between love, ambition, and the haunting secrets of the opera house, from #1 New York Times bestselling author Erin A. Craig. She was never just the voice he shaped . . .A rising soprano with a gift she is only just learning to embrace, Christine Daaé has moved through the glittering world of the Opera Populaire longing to find her purpose. Instead, she finds herself caught between two men who refuse to let her slip quietly into the chorus.

One is Raoul, her childhood friend turned devoted admirer, offering her a future filled with warmth, safety, and a love that feels like sunlight. The other is a mysterious masked figure who lurks beneath the Opera House: The Phantom. His brilliance, obsession, and dangerous devotion to nurturing Christine’s talents ignites a dark and complicated passion in her heart. As Christine’s star ascends, so does the tension between Raoul and the Phantom. She must decide who she is when the curtain falls—and what she’s willing to risk for the life she wants. Set against the haunting, romantic world of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera, Our Strange Duet sees Christine Daaé take center stage to tell her own story.

Erin A. Craig is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of House of Salt and Sorrows, Small Favors, House of Roots and Ruin, and The Thirteenth Child. She has always loved telling stories. After getting her BFA in theatre design and production from the University of Michigan, she stage-managed tragic operas filled with hunchbacks, séances, and murderous clowns, then decided she wanted to write books that were just as spooky. An avid reader, decent quilter, rabid basketball fan, and collector of typewriters, brass figurines, and sparkly shoes, Erin makes her home in West Michigan with her husband and daughter.

Since publishing its first audiobook in 1955, Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days, Listening Library has grown into one of the biggest names in the youth audio industry, earning more than 500 ALSC and YALSA Audiobook Awards, 31 Odyssey Awards and Honors, 22 Audie® Awards, and two GRAMMY® Awards. Listening Library publishes bestselling authors like R.J. Palacio, Christopher Paolini, Nic Stone, Sabaa Tahir, and Jacqueline Woodson; beloved classics such as Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White, Matilda by Roald Dahl, and A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle; enduringly popular series like Magic Tree House by Mary Pope Osborne; and dozens of Newbery- and Printz Award–winning authors including Christopher Paul Curtis, Kate DiCamillo, Tae Keller, Malinda Lo, and Daniel Nayeri.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a mysterious masked figure who lurks beneath the Opéra Populaire, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with a young soprano, Christine Daaé, and devotes himself to nurturing her extraordinary talents, while employing devious methods at his command.

Since 1986, it has played to over 160 million people in 217 cities, 58 territories, and 23 languages. Lloyd Webber’s celebrated romantic and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the iconic title song.

Cameron Mackintosh’s legendary production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s, Phantom of the Opera is currently thrilling audiences once again with a smash hit tour travelling across North America, and this fall the original production of Phantom celebrates a landmark 40 years at its original London home, His Majesty’s Theatre, with a special anniversary season.

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