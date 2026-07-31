Listen: JUST IN TIME Releases Four New Songs Performed by Jeremy Jordan

Atlantic Records has released four brand new singles from Just in Time on Broadway. The songs feature two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin. The new tracks include: "This Could Be The Start Of Something Big / Just in Time" , “Splish Splash", "Lazy River", and "The Curtain Falls". BroadwayWorld previously shared an exclusive first listen to 'This Could Be The Star of Something Big' which can be found here. Listen to all of the new songs below!

"This Could Be The Start of Something Big / Just in Time"

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"Splish Splash"

"Lazy River"

"The Curtain Falls"

About Just in Time

Jeremy Jordan returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife,” with a cast that includes Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), Olivia Holt (Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Christine Cornish (Kiss Me, Kate), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), Claire Camp (Cats), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Jeffrey Schecter (A Chorus Line), Tristen Buettel (Boop! The Musical), Gabi Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen).

Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened on Saturday, April 26, 2025, and has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.

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