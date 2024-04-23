Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 23, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet
Tuesday, April 23
|
Review Roundup: THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Opens On Broadway
|
Review Roundup: Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Arrives on Broadway
|
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, CABARET & More Lead in Nominations for 2024 Drama League Awards
Video: Willkommen to Opening Night of CABARET on Broadway
by Joey Mervis
Willkommen back to the Kit Kat Club on Broadway! Cabaret just celebrated an epic two-day opening weekend and BroadwayWorld was on hand to chat with the cast and creative team.
Photos: Vanessa Williams and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2024 Drama League Award Nominations
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Two-time Emmy and two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth, and Grammy, Emmy, and Tony nominee Vanessa Williams, announced the 2024 Drama League Awards Nominations this morning, Monday, April 22, 2024 at 10:00AM. Check out photos from the event here!. (more...)
Patrick Page, Reeve Carney, Lillias White & More Will Lead Red Bull Theater's THE TEMPEST
by Stephi Wild
Details have been announced for Red Bull Theater's upcoming production of The Tempest, starring Patrick Page, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, and more.. (more...)
What Do the Drama League Nominations Mean for the 2024 Tony Awards?
by Sidney Paterra
Earlier today, Bebe Neuwirth and Vanessa Williams announced the 2024 Drama League Awards nominees. What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama League usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?. (more...)
STEREOPHONIC on Broadway Extends Through Mid August 2024
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Stereophonic on Broadway has been extended! Learn about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Video: Vanessa Williams & Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2024 Drama League Awards Nominees
by Nicole Rosky
In this video, watch as Grammy, Emmy, and Tony nominee Vanessa Williams and Bebe Neuwirth co-host the 2024 Drama League Awards Nominations announcement from the Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. You can watch the live stream exclusively here at BroadwayWorld.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Turn your thoughts away from cold, unfeeling light.
Videos