Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 23, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, April 23

Outer Critics Circle Awards 2024 nominations announced

Mary Jane opens on Broadway

Wednesday, April 24

Illinoise opens on Broadway

Uncle Vanya opens on Broadway

Thursday, April 25

The Great Gatsby opens on Broadway

Mother Play opens on Broadway

Friday, April 26

The Chita Rivera Awards 2024 nominations announced

Sunday April 28

Kimberly Akimbo closes on Broadway

Review Roundup: THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Opens On Broadway

by Review Roundups

The Heart of Rock and Roll is beating on Broadway as the bright new jukebox musical of the same name opens at the James Earl Jones! Theatre. Read the reviews!

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, CABARET & More Lead in Nominations for 2024 Drama League Awards

by Nicole Rosky

Read the full list of 2024 Drama League Nominations! Nominations include Cabaret, Merrily We Roll Along and more.. (more...)

Video: Willkommen to Opening Night of CABARET on Broadway

by Joey Mervis

Willkommen back to the Kit Kat Club on Broadway! Cabaret just celebrated an epic two-day opening weekend and BroadwayWorld was on hand to chat with the cast and creative team.

Photos: Vanessa Williams and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2024 Drama League Award Nominations

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Two-time Emmy and two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth, and Grammy, Emmy, and Tony nominee Vanessa Williams, announced the 2024 Drama League Awards Nominations this morning, Monday, April 22, 2024 at 10:00AM. Check out photos from the event here!. (more...)

Patrick Page, Reeve Carney, Lillias White & More Will Lead Red Bull Theater's THE TEMPEST

by Stephi Wild

Details have been announced for Red Bull Theater's upcoming production of The Tempest, starring Patrick Page, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, and more.. (more...)

What Do the Drama League Nominations Mean for the 2024 Tony Awards?

by Sidney Paterra

Earlier today, Bebe Neuwirth and Vanessa Williams announced the 2024 Drama League Awards nominees. What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama League usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?. (more...)

STEREOPHONIC on Broadway Extends Through Mid August 2024

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Stereophonic on Broadway has been extended! Learn about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Vanessa Williams & Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2024 Drama League Awards Nominees

by Nicole Rosky

In this video, watch as Grammy, Emmy, and Tony nominee Vanessa Williams and Bebe Neuwirth co-host the 2024 Drama League Awards Nominations announcement from the Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. You can watch the live stream exclusively here at BroadwayWorld.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!