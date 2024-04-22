Patrick Page, Reeve Carney, Lillias White & More Will Lead Red Bull Theater's THE TEMPEST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Details have been announced for Red Bull Theater's upcoming production of The Tempest, starring Patrick Page, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, and more.

This in-person only event will take place April 29th at 7:30pm at Sheen Center Loreto Theatre, 18 Bleecker Street.

The Tempest is directed by Jesse Berger. The cast includes Jason Bowen (Broadway: The Play That Goes Wrong; Off-Broadway: The Play That Goes Wrong; Long Day's Journey into Night - Audible, Native Son, Measure for Measure - The Acting Company; If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must be a Muhfucka - Playwrights Horizons); Reeve Carney (Hadestown — Outer Critics Circle nomination; Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark), Robert Cuccioli (Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde - Tony Award nomination, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards; Les Miserables; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Off-Broadway: The White Devil for Red Bull Theatre; Caesar & Cleopatra, Mrs. Warren’s Profession - Gingold Group); Carson Elrod (RBT: The Alchemist; Broadway: Peter and the Starcatcher, Reckless, Noises Off; Off-Broadway: The Tempest, Measure for Measure, All's Well That Ends Well - NYSF); Erin Kennedy (Theater for the New City’s A Stitch in Time); Anthony Michael Martinez (Romeo & Juliet - CSC, I'll Be Damned - Vineyard); Jacob Ming-Trent (RBT: How Shakespeare Saved My Life, The Alchemist - Lortel Award nomination; Merry Wives - Drama Desk nomination; Father Comes Home from the Wars - Lortel Award); Howard Overshown (Broadway: The Lehman Trilogy, A Soldier's Play, Saint Joan, A Free Man of Color. Julius Caesar; Off-Broadway: Yellowman - Outer Critics Circle nomination); Patrick Page (RBT: Coriolanus, The Duchess of Malfi; currently: All the Devils Are Here; Hadestown - Tony Award nomination, Grammy Award; Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Lion King); Leenya Rideout (Bway: War Horse, Cyrano de Bergerac, Company, Cabaret; Off-Bway: Wild Abandon - Irish Rep, Fire and Air - CSC, As You Like It - CSC/Bay Street Theater, Taming of the Shrew - Shakespeare in the Park, Yiddle in Yiddle with a Fiddle - American Jewish Theater); Lily Santiago (upcoming: Mary Jane - MTC; RBT’s Mac Beth); Derek Smith (RBT: The White Devil, The School for Scandal, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore; Broadway: The Lion King, The Green Bird - Tony Award nomination); Raphael Nash Thompson (RBT: Volpone, The Witch of Edmonton, Edward II; most recently on Broadway in The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window); Sam Tsoutsouvas (The Changeling, The Witch of Edmonton - Red Bull Theater; Broadway: Our Country's Good). and Lillias White (Broadway: Cy Coleman’sThe Life - Tony Award, Fela! - Tony Award nomination, Hadestown, Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats,Carrie, Once on This Island, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Chicago; other credits include: Romance in Hard Times - The Public Theater, Obie Award; Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - NAACP Award; South Pacific starring Reba McEntire - Carnegie Hall/PBS’ “Great Performances;” “Sesame Street” - Emmy Award; FILM: Calliope in Disney’s animated feature Hercules, Pieces of April starring Katie Holmes, How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey).

Revenge can cause quite a commotion. Full of power and poetry, Shakespeare’s final play is a magical tale of shipwrecks and storms, of justice and mercy, and, ultimately, life and art. This funny, imaginative and hauntingly beautiful work brings Red Bull Theater back to its founding roots with Shakespearean romance at its pinnacle. On a remote and mysterious island, Prospero, the rightful Duke of Milan, conjures up a storm and a violent shipwreck to trap his usurping brother Antonio and the complicit King Alonso on the island. And thus begins his plot to restore his beloved daughter Miranda to her rightful place, using his powerful Art. With spirits, monsters, and drunken fools, Shakespeare weaves a powerful spell of reconciliation.

“This magical story of old endings and new beginnings is the perfect way to celebrate Red Bull Theater's two decades of innovative classical theater! I couldn’t be more thrilled to share Shakespeare’s The Tempest with this phenomenal cast and music for one night only on April 29th. If you are new to Red Bull, it’s the perfect way to experience how amazing NYC’s finest actors can cast a magical theatrical spell in one evening with one of the world’s greatest plays. If you are familiar with Red Bull and our origins with Shakespeare’s great romance Pericles, it’s a chance to revisit some familiar faces and new ones in a vivid take on Shakespeare’s most mature and magical play about service and love, revenge and forgiveness – not to mention live music featuring Elliot Goldenthal’s beautiful score, and great singing performances from Reeve Carney and a special cameo Goddess visitation by, who better? Lillias White! Join us!” said founder and artistic director Jesse Berger.