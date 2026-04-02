Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 2, 2026- MEXODUS and PRINCE F*GGOT Lead Lortel Nominations and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good morning, Broadway fans! It's time to catch up on the latest buzz from the theater world. Yesterday, we saw the grand return of Debbie Allen to Broadway with her directorial masterpiece Joe Turner's Come and Gone, while MEXODUS and PRINCE F*GGOT led the pack in the 2026 Lucille Lortel nominations. In other thrilling news, Jon Bernthal took center stage for the opening night of Dog Day Afternoon, inviting audiences back to the summer of 1972. Don't miss our first look at GOTTA DANCE! at Stage 42, and for opera lovers, catch the new Mother Mary song performed by Anne Hathaway. Dive into these stories and more right here on BroadwayWorld!