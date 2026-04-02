Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 2, 2026- MEXODUS and PRINCE F*GGOT Lead Lortel Nominations and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! It's time to catch up on the latest buzz from the theater world. Yesterday, we saw the grand return of Debbie Allen to Broadway with her directorial masterpiece Joe Turner's Come and Gone, while MEXODUS and PRINCE F*GGOT led the pack in the 2026 Lucille Lortel nominations. In other thrilling news, Jon Bernthal took center stage for the opening night of Dog Day Afternoon, inviting audiences back to the summer of 1972. Don't miss our first look at GOTTA DANCE! at Stage 42, and for opera lovers, catch the new Mother Mary song performed by Anne Hathaway. Dive into these stories and more right here on BroadwayWorld!
But first...
|Coming Up
Saturday, April 4
Schmigadoon! begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Joe Turner May Be Gone—But Debbie Allen Is Just Getting Started
Joe Turner may be long gone, but Debbie Allen is very much back in the building. The stage and screen icon returns to Broadway this season at the helm of one of August Wilson's masterpieces, Joe Turner's Come and Gone. It's a play to which Debbie feels a special connection.
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MEXODUS and PRINCE F*GGOT Lead 2026 Lucille Lortel Nominations
Nominations for the 41st Annual Lucille Lortel Awards – the only New York theatre award to exclusively honor Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway – were announced today by Amber Gray and Harvey Guillén. Check out the full list of nominees here!
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Video: Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and the Cast of DOG DAY AFTERNOON Celebrate Opening Night
It's the summer of 1972 again at the August Wilson Theatre, where audiences are being transported back in time with Dog Day Afternoon. Starring Emmy Award Winners and stars of The Bear, Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Watch in the video as the whole company celebrates opening night!
|Must Watch
| Video: First Look At GOTTA DANCE! at Stage 42
by A.A. Cristi
GOTTA DANCE! is now playing at Stage 42 in New York City. The production, presented by Riki Kane Larimer, features recreated choreography from classic Broadway and Hollywood musicals. Watch a video of highlights from the show!. (more...)
| Video: Watch the Cast of SUFFS Perform 'I Was Here' in Clip From PBS Capture
by Josh Sharpe
Next month, Great Performances will air a filmed recording of Suffs, the Broadway musical from Tony Award winner Shaina Taub. Watch a clip from the forthcoming airing, which sees the suffragists perform the musical number 'I Was Here.' . (more...)
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Video: Watch Anne Hathaway Perform New MOTHER MARY Song in Latest Trailer
Video: Nathan Lane Was 'Mesmerized' Seeing DEATH OF A SALESMAN as a Kid
Video: PROOF Cast Takes Their First Bows on Broadway
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Monica Barbaro, Lesley Manville and Aidan Turner in LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released for Marianne Elliott’s (Angels in America) new staging of Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Learn more about the show and check out photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Playwright Mark Rosenblatt, who wrote the play Giant that is now running on Broadway, has signed with CAA. Rosenblatt, a theater and film writer and director, won the Olivier Award for Giant when it had its premiere in the West End in 2024. . (more...)
Gotham Week Unveils 2026 Dates and Details; Project Market Applications Now Open
by Josh Sharpe
Gotham Week 2026 will take place Saturday, September 27 through Saturday, October 3 in New York, New York. Applications for the 2026 Gotham Week Project Market are now open.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
Review Roundup: KINKY BOOTS Struts Back Into The West End
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Inspired by a true story and based on the Miramax motion picture written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, Kinky Boots features a warm and witty book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and a richly diverse musical score from Grammy Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper, in her stunning theatrical debut. The production is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell , with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus. Starring Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe as Lola and X-Factor star Matt Cardle as Charlie, this revival is directed by Leicester Curve's artistic director Nicolai Foster, What did the critics think?. (more...)
Review: ROMEO & JULIET, starring Sadie Sink & Noah Jupe, Harold Pinter Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
Robert Icke is back in the West End with another star-studded classic in tow. After tackling Sophocles last year, he returns to Shakespeare, revisiting the Bard’s most misrepresented tragedy: Romeo and Juliet. Fourteen years after his directorial debut for Headlong with a radical rendition of the same play, Icke doesn’t have anything to prove - we already know he’s in a league of his own. Stylised with an ampersand like all the cool kids do these days, this production is slick, focused, and profoundly sincere.. (more...)
Review: KINKY BOOTS, Starring Johannes Radebe & Matt Cardle
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Last seen in the West End in 2019, Cyndi Lauper and Matt Fierstein's uplifting musical Kinky Boots finally struts its way back to London after a national tour. Originating at the Curve Leicester and directed by its artistic director Nikolai Foster, it brings starry sparkle to the stage with the casting of Strictly's Johannes Radebe, but fails to capture the energy and vigour of its previous iteration.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
Contest: Win Tickets to THE GREAT GATSBY With Limited Edition Merch
by Team BWW
Enter to win tickets to the biggest party on Broadway! BroadwayWorld is giving away two tickets to The Great Gatsby on Broadway, along with limited edition show merchandise. Submissions are now open.. (more...)
Exclusive: THE GREAT GATSBY On Tour First Look
by Joshua Wright
Get an exclusive first look at the North American tour of The Great Gatsby. The Tony Award®-winning global sensation, which brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic story and the opulence of the Roaring Twenties to life on stage, has been thrilling audiences coast to coast since the North American tour officially opened this past February. . (more...)
Megan Thee Stallion Plans Return to MOULIN ROUGE! Following Extreme 'Exhaustion, Dehydration'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Megan Thee Stallion was hospitalized after falling ill during the Tuesday evening performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. Her return date and cause of hospitalization has since been revealed. . (more...)
Broadway Watch Guide: April 2026 - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, MICHAEL & More
by Josh Sharpe
This April, there are plenty of new titles for theater buffs to watch, including the film version of Merrily We Roll Along, the Michael Jackson biopic, Anne Hathaway's turn as a pop diva in Mother Mary, and more.. (more...)
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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