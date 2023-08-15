Wake Up With BroadwayWorld 8/15: THE WIZ Finds its Dorothy, Eva Noblezada Departs HADESTOWN, and More!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 14, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Rehearsals have begun for the all-new production of The Wiz, in advance of its highly anticipated national tour this fall and Broadway return in the Spring of 2024. See photos and video from the first rehearsal here!

Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy on Broadway and National Tour Broadway newcomer Nichelle Lewis will star as “Dorothy” and lead the cast of The Wiz in the national tour this fall and Broadway return in the Spring of 2024. Ms. Lewis who hails from Virginia was discovered via a TikTok video, and selected from more than 2,000 submissions for the coveted role. Check out a vide of Lewis performing 'Home' here!

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Liz Larsen Is A Cadillac

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! This week's BroadwayWorld recap contains some very exciting casting news! Then, Workman is joined by Tony-nominated actress, Liz Larsen, as she shares some incredible stories from throughout her Broadway career. Liz has countless Broadway credits, including Fiddler On The Roof, Damn Yankees, Beautiful, Rocky Horror, Hairspray, and of course her Tony nominated performance as Cleo in The Most Happy Fella.

Listen to the episode here!

Producer Hub and Other Fiscal Sponsors Help Break the Mold

Our own Cara Joy David discusses what is happening in the face of current obstacles. One of the things I’ve been thinking about is the development of projects. The shuttering of development programs and the constriction of regional offerings make it harder than ever to get work off the ground. Producers and artists are going to have to fill the void. But how?

Learn more in the Industry Trends Weekly story here!

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles

The stars were out at the Ahmanson for opening night of Peter Pan Goes Wrong at Center Theater Group's Ahmanson Theater. Guests included guest narrator Bradley Whitford, and another celebrated Peter Pan - Cathy Rigby - who shared 'goes wrong' experiences from her own production.

Check out the video here!

Happy Birthday to Debra Messing who turns 55 today!

Debra Messing appeared on Broadway in Birthday Candles in 2022. Previously, she made her Broadway debut in Outside Mullingar in 2014. She is also known to theatre fans for her role on NBC's SMASH.

Messing starred in shortlived television series, Ned and Stacey on Fox (1995–1997), and Prey on ABC (1998). She achieved her breakthrough role as Grace Adler, an interior designer, on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace (1998–2006, 2017–2020), for which she received seven Golden Globe Award nominations and five Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, winning once, in 2003.

From 2007 to 2008, Messing starred as Molly Kagan, the ex-wife of a Hollywood film mogul, on the television miniseries The Starter Wife, for which she received two Golden Globe nominations, a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. Thereafter, she appeared as Broadway playwright Julia Houston on the NBC musical drama Smash (2012–2013) and as homicide detective Laura Diamond on the NBC police-procedural comedy The Mysteries of Laura (2014–2016). From 2017 to 2020, Messing reprised her role as Grace Adler on NBC's three season revival of Will & Grace, garnering a ninth Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

Messing's film work includes A Walk in the Clouds (1995), Jesus (1999), The Mothman Prophecies (2002), Hollywood Ending (2002), Along Came Polly (2004), The Wedding Date (2005), Lucky You (2007), The Women (2008), Nothing Like the Holidays (2008), Searching (2018), and 13: The Musical (2022). She has also lent her voice to animated films such as Garfield (2004) and Open Season (2006).

Listen: Mahira Kakkar and Salma Qarnain Talk LIFE OF PI and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

On this week's episode, live from Bryant Park in New York City, podcast guests and the stars of Life of Pi on Broadway, Mahira Kakkar and Salma Qarnain, shared stories of their lives which collectively include degrees from Stanford, MIT, Harvard and Juilliard School of Drama. Listen to the story of how a desire to study rocket science and Sanskrit Theater turned out to be a direct link to their path to Broadway. The episode was recorded in front of a live audience in July 2023.

Listen to the full episode here!

