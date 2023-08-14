Full Cast Set For SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger, Plus Check Out a New Trailer!

The full cast and creative team has been announced for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard directed by Jamie Lloyd, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, based on the Billy Wilder film.

Nicole Scherzinger (Norma Desmond) is joined by Tom Francis (Joe Gillis), Grace Hodgett Young (Betty Schaefer) and David Thaxton (Max Von Mayerling). As previously announced, Rachel Tucker will be guest starring as Norma Desmond on Thursday 12 October matinee, and all Monday performances from 16 October 2023 – 6 January 2024.

Performances run at the Savoy Theatre 21 September 2023 – 6 January 2024.

Completing the cast are Carl Au (Myron / Jones), Georgia Bradshaw (Lisa / Masseur), Hannah Yun Chamberlain (Patsy / Beautician), Tyler Davis (Sheldrake), Kamilla Fernandes (Dorothy / Astrologer), Ahmed Hamad (Artie), Laura Harrison (Catherine / Doctor), Charlotte Jaconelli (Joanna / Masseur), Olivia-Faith Kamau (Nancy / Beautician), Luke Latchman (John / Guard), Emma Lloyd (Mary / Heather / Analyst), Mireia Mambo (Jean / Beautician / Dance Captain), Gregor Milne (Sammy), Kody Mortimer (Finance Man / Frank), Jon Tsouras (Finance Man / Cecil B. De Mille) and Charlie Waddell (Morino / Hog-Eye), with Lara Denning (Standby Norma), Jordan Cork and Shayna McPherson (Camera Operators), and Catherine Cornwall, Michael Lin (Assistant Dance Captain), Jon Reynolds, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Harrison Wilde and Lillie-Pearl Wildman as swings.

The creative team are Soutra Gilmour (Set and Costume Designer); Fabian Aloise (Choreographer); Alan Williams (Music Supervisor and Musical Director); Jack Knowles (Lighting Designer); Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (Video Design and Cinematography); Stuart Burt CDG (Casting Director); Hazel Holder (Voice and Dialect); Kate Waters (Fight Director); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Coordinator); Rachel Woodhouse (Costume Supervisor); Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor); Rupert Hands (Associate Director); Paris Green (Resident Associate Choreographer); Huw Evans (Associate Musical Director); Kelsh B-D (Associate Sound Designer); Martyn Sands (Production Manager).

Opening 30 years after the original West End production, Sunset Boulevard runs for a strictly limited 16 weeks at the Savoy Theatre from Thursday 21 September 2023 – Saturday 6 January 2024, with press night on Thursday 12 October at 7.30pm.

The Jamie Lloyd Company continues its commitment to accessibility, with 5,000 stalls and dress circle tickets priced at £20 available across the run exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be released weekly from September, with further information to be announced.

Nicole Scherzinger stars as the immortal Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary Sunset Boulevard. This thrillingly atmospheric musical, which features an iconic score including the songs With One Look, The Perfect Year and As If We Never Said Goodbye, is reimagined by visionary director Jamie Lloyd for a new generation.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances.

Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Boulevard scrutinizes the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and their intoxicating need for fame and adoration.

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of Sunset Boulevard is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, Gavin Kalin Productions, Wessex Grove, David Mirvish and Nick Thomas.

Sunset Boulevard is produced by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd and is based on the original Paramount film by Billy Wilder.

Biographies

Carl Au (Myron / Jones)

Theatre credits include: Cabaret (Lido2Paris); Anything Goes (Barbican Centre/ UK tour); South Pacific (Chichester Festival Theatre); Aladdin (Cambridge Arts Theatre); High Fidelity (Turbine Theatre); Cilla The Musical (UK tour); Ostrich Boys (Belgrade B2); Bright Phoenix (Liverpool Everyman); Jersey Boys (Prince Edward Theatre); Bells Are Ringing (Union); The Fantasticks (Duchess Theatre); Dance: Radio (York Theatre Royal/ Roundhouse); A Christmas Carol (Birmingham Rep); Sleeping Beauty (Oxford Playhouse); High School Musical (Hammersmith Apollo); Robin Hood, Babes in The Wood (Bournemouth Pavilion); Pendragon (Arthur Pendragon/UK & Japan tour); Sinking Water (Theatre Royal Stratford East) and 101 Dalmatians (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre). Film credits include: The Magician’s Garden. Television credit include: Doctors; Waterloo Road; Lost Sitcoms – Til Death Do Us Part; Casualty and Let’s Dance for Comic Relief. Concert credits include: Barbara Cook and Friends (London Coliseum); Good Thing Going (Cadogan Hall); The BRIT Awards 2009. OTHER: Feather Boy (Blacklist Entertainment); Peter & The Wolf (ACT Productions); The Last of the Mohicans (Irving Street Productions).

Georgia Bradshaw (Lisa / Masseur)

Theatre credits include: Bat Out of Hell (Peacock/International tour); Bring It On (Southbank Centre/ UK tour); 9 to 5 the Musical (UK and Ireland tour); Bare the Pop Opera Musical (The Vaults); Flashdance (Korean tour); Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre); Mad on Her (UK tour); Dreams (Dubai Global Village) and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Barbican).

Hannah Yun Chamberlain (Patsy / Beautician)

Theatre credits include: Legally Blonde (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre); Out of the Box (Turbine Theatre) and Cabaret (Lido2Paris).

Jordan Cork (Camera Operator)

Theatre credits include: Arminio, Alcina (Royal Opera House); Das Rhinegold (English National Opera) and Snow White and Seven Dwarfs (Tunbridge Assembly Hall). Other credits include: Fanta Halloween; KFC Commercial; 101FM (Little Simz) and We Day (Wembley Arena).

Catherine Cornwall (Camera Operator Swing)

Theatre credits include: The Cher Show (UK Tour); The Prince of Egypt (Dominion Theatre) and Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (Manchester Opera House). Film credits include: Greenpeace Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow and The Prince of Egypt (NBC/Universal). Other credits include: London International Horse Show (BBC); Kurupt FM and Craig David Summertime (Music Video); Atlas 3.0 (Commercial) and House of Fraser (Commercial).

Tyler Davis (Sheldrake)

Theatre credits include: Back to the Future (Adelphi Theatre) and Love Beyond (City Gates). Film credits include: The Boys in the Boat.

Lara Denning (Standby Norma)

Theatre credits include: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre/UK tour); The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾ (Ambassadors/Menier Chocolate Factory); Matilda (Cambridge Theatre); Ruthless The Musical (Arts Theatre); Charlie & The Chocolate Factory (Theatre Royal Drury Lane); Eugenius (Turbine Theatre); The Famous Five (Theatr Clwyd/Chichester Festival); Carousel (Kilworth House); Scrooge The Musical (Leicester Curve); The Rocky Horror Show (European Tour) and Gotta Sing, Gotta Dance, All The Fun Of The Fair and Dirty Dancing in Concert (UK tours). Film credits include: I Came By; Ruthless! The Musical; Dick Whittington; Glass Body and Leave A Light On. Other credits include: Mentos.

Kamilla Fernandes (Dorothy / Astrologer)

Theatre credits include: Groundhog Day (The Old Vic); Newsies (Troubadour Wembley Park) and Grease (Dominion Theatre).

Tom Francis (Joe Gillis)

Theatre credits include: & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre); What’s New Pussycat (Birmingham Rep); Rent (Hope Mill Theatre); Hair – The Concert (London Palladium) and I Could Use A Drink (Garrick Theatre).

Ahmed Hamad (Artie)

Theatre credits include: Standing At The Sky’s Edge (National Theatre/Sheffield Crucible); The Boy in the Dress (RSC); The Color Purple, The Addams Family (UK tours); Rumi: The Musical (London Coliseum); Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (London Palladium); RENT (Hope Mill Theatre); Stay Awake Jake (Southwark Playhouse) and Now Or Never (Barn Theatre). Concert credits include: Kinky Boots (Theatre Royal Drury Lane); BBC Proms – West Side Story (Royal Albert Hall) and I Could Use A Drink (Garrick Theatre).

Laura Harrison (Catherine / Doctor)

Theatre credits include: Wicked (Apollo Victoria); The Rocky Horror Show, Legally Blonde, Blood Brothers (UK & Ireland Tour); Parade (Hope Mill Theatre): Peter Pan (Malvern Festival) and Little Shop of Horrors (Kings Arms Salford). Television credits include: Liver Birds Ident. Concert credits include: The Spark of Creation – with Stephen Schwartz (Park Theatre); An Evening with Stephen Schwartz (Hope Mill Theatre); Jason Manford’s Christmas Carol Concert (Bridgewater Hall Manchester) and Stephen Sondheim at 80 (BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall). Other credits include: Church of Now (BBC Comedy).

Grace Hodgett Young (Betty Schaefer)

Sunset Boulevard marks Grace’s professional stage debut. Credits whilst training include: The Little Mermaid, Bare, Made in Dagenham (Mountview) and Sister Act (Nottingham Playhouse).

Charlotte Jaconelli (Joanna / Masseur)

Theatre credits include: Assassins (Chichester Festival Theatre); The Wizard of Oz (Curve Leicester); Into the Woods (Theatre Royal Bath); The Boy in the Dress (RSC); Sweet Charity (Donmar Warehouse); Heathers the Musical (The Other Palace/Theatre Royal Haymarket) and She Loves Me (Landor - Offie Award nomination for Best Female). Television credits include: Call the Midwife and Britain’s Got Talent.

Olivia-Faith Kamau (Nancy / Beautician)

Theatre credits include: Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Hope Mill Theatre) and Million Dollar Quartet (Cirencester Barn).

Luke Latchman (John / Guard)

Theatre credits include: Richard II (Holy Trinity Church); Millennials (The Other Palace); Red Riding Hood (Theatre Royal Stratford East); Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre); Dick Whittington (Lyric Hammersmith); Flowers for Mrs Harris (Chichester Festival Theatre); Spring Awakening (Hope Mill Theatre); Twelfth Night, A Christmas Carol (RSC) and Working (Southwark Playhouse). Film credits include: Cinderella.

Michael Lin (Swing / Assistant Dance Captain)

Theatre credits include: The Wizard of Oz (London Palladium – Assistant Dance Captain); 42nd Street (Théâtre du Châtelet); Billy Elliot, Grease (Leicester Curve); Anything Goes (Barbican, Sheffield Theatres/UK tour); White Christmas (Dominion Theatre); Oklahoma!, Forty Years On (Chichester Festival Theatre); West Side Story (Royal Exchange Theatre); Aladdin (Hackney Empire); The Rink (Southwark Playhouse); Pinocchio (National); Thoroughly Modern Millie (Kilworth House); Annie (UK tour) and Thriller Live (UK & European tour). Film credits include: Anything Goes and Tomorrow Morning. Television credits include: Little Women. Other credits include: I Kissed Someone (It Wasn’t You) (dodie).

Emma Lloyd (Mary / Heather / Analyst)

Theatre credits include: Back to the Future (Adelphi Theatre/Manchester Opera House); Dr Doolittle, Thoroughly Modern Millie (UK tours) and Salad Days (Theatre Royal Bath).

Mireia Mambo (Jean / Beautician / Dance Captain)

Theatre credits include: Newsies (Troubadour Wembley Park); The Bodyguard (National Spanish tour); Hairspray (London Coliseum); West Side Story (Leicester Curve); Evita, Ragtime, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre); Motown The Musical (Shaftesbury Theatre); Scaramouche (Teatre Victoria, Barcelona); Sister Act (National Spanish tour) and Charlie and The Chocolate Factory (Theatre Royal Drury Lane). Film credits include: Aladdin. Television credits include: Zorro; KAOS and Servir y Proteger.

Shayna McPherson (Camera Operator)

Theatre credits include: Johannes Radebe: Freedom Unleashed (UK tour); Aladdin (Stuttgart Apollo) and The Wiz (Hope Mill Theatre). Film credits include: Disenchanted.

Gregor Milne (Sammy)

Theatre credits include: The Girl From the North Country (UK tour).

Kody Mortimer (Finance Man / Frank)

Theatre credits include: Assassins (Chichester Festival Theatre); At Last, It’s Summer (London Palladium); Hex (National Theatre); 101 Dalmatians (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre); Hairspray (London Coliseum) and Gypsy (Manchester Royal Exchange).

Jon Reynolds (Swing)

Theatre credits include: Back to the Future (Adelphi - Assistant Dance Captain); Kinky Boots (Adelphi - Assistant Dance Captain); 9 to 5 The Musical (Savoy Theatre/Daegu Opera House/UK tour - Associate Choreographer); Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (London Palladium); Miss Saigon (Prince Edward Theatre); Grease (Piccadilly Theatre); We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre); Fame (Shaftesbury Theatre); West Side Story (Kilworth House); Chicago (Leicester Curve); Jesus Christ Superstar (International Arena Tour); Aladdin (O2); Legally Blonde, Me & My Girl (UK tours); Sinatra (UK Arena Tour) and My Fair Lady (Singapore Esplanade). Film credits include: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone; Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets; Kinky Boots the Musical and Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary. Television credits include: The Dame Edna Experience; Madonna Mania; The Olivier Awards 2015; The Royal Variety Show 2014 and Olympic Parade. As choreographer: Pride & Christmas Specials (This Morning, ITV).

Nicole Scherzinger (Norma Desmond)

She is a multiple award-winning, multi-platinum selling performer, singer, actress, dancer and television personality, selling over 37 million singles worldwide and 16 million records as a solo artist. Formerly a member of one of the world’s best-selling music groups of all time, selling over 55 million record worldwide, she has graced the stages of London’s West End, performed at Madison Square Garden, voiced the character Sina in Disney’s animated blockbuster ‘Moana,’ starred in ABC's remake of 'Dirty Dancing,’ and most recently was the resident panellist on the runaway TV phenomenon, The Masked Singer on FOX. On May 7, 2023 Nicole Scherzinger performed at Windsor Castle for the official concert for the Coronation of Charles III and Camilla. Accompanied on stage by esteemed pianist Lang Lang, the pair performed the Disney Mulan classic “Reflection.”

Kirsty Anne Shaw (Swing)

Theatre credits include: 9 to 5 the Musical (South Korea & UK tour); Cinderella (The Alban Arena); Beauty and the Beast (New Royal Portsmouth); West Side Story – BBC Shakespeare Live (RSC) and Peter Pan (Imagine). Film credits include: Wicked and York Witches Society. Television credits include: Strictly Come Dancing; Eurovision Song Contest Opening and Taggart. Other credits include: P&O Australia.

David Thaxton (Max Von Mayerling)

Theatre credits include: Les Misérables (Sondheim/Queen’s Theatre); Come from Away (Phoenix Theatre); The Phantom Of The Opera (Her Majesty’s Theatre); Passion (Donmar Warehouse - Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical); Camelot (London Palladium); Jesus Christ Superstar (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre); Love Never Dies (Adelphi Theatre); West End Men (Vaudeville Theatre); She Loves Me (Sheffield Crucible); Candide (Menier Chocolate Factor); Roller Diner (Soho Theatre); Only The Brave, The Rake’s Progress (Wales Millennium Centre); The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (Southwark Playhouse); Trial by Jury (BBC National Orchestra of Wales/ St David’s Hall/ Chandos) and The Cunning Little Vixen (Cardiff Sherman Theatre). Concert credits include: Broadway to the Bay (Wales Millennium Centre); Welsh Guards Centenary Celebration (Cardiff Principality Stadium); Friday Night is Music Night (BBC Radio 2); Bond with the Royal Northern Sinfonia (Sage Gateshead); Bring Them Home (Cardiff Castle).

Jon Tsouras (Finance Man / Cecil B. De Mille)

Theatre credits include: Moulin Rouge! (Piccadilly Theatre); Be More Chill (The Other Palace); Evita (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre); Hairspray, My Fair Lady (UK tours); Kiss Me, Kate (Welsh National Opera/ UK Tour); Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Legally Blonde (Savoy Theatre); A Chorus Line (London Palladium); Jesus Christ Superstar (UK Arena Tour); My Fair Lady in Concert (BBC Proms/ Royal Albert Hall); White Christmas (The Lowry); Priscilla Queen Of The Desert (Palace Theatre); Lord Of The Rings (Theatre Royal Drury Lane); White Christmas (Plymouth/ Southampton); Saturday Night Fever (European Tour); Gigi (Stratford Festival Canada); The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Stratford Festival Canada) and Starlight Express (Bochum). Television credits include: EastEnders.

Rachel Tucker (Norma Desmond at certain performances)

Theatre credits include: Come From Away (Gerald Schoenfeld, NY/ Phoenix Theatre - Olivier Award Nomination for Best Actress; WhatsOnStage Award Nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical); Songs For a New World (London Palladium/ Stream); Wicked (Apollo Victoria/ Gershwin); The Last Ship (Neil Simon, NY/ Chicago Bank of America); Communicating Doors (Menier Chocolate Factory); John and Jen (Southwark Playhouse - OFFIES Award for Best Lead Performance in a Musical); Farragut North (Southwark Playhouse) and We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre). Television credits include: Hope Street; Informer and I’d Do Anything.

Charlie Waddell (Morino / Hog-Eye)

Theatre credits include: Gypsy (The Mill at Sonning); South Pacific (Chichester Festival Theatre/UK and Ireland tour); Passion (Hope Mill Theatre) and Bernstein's Mass (Southbank Centre). Television credits include: Pitch Battle (Semi Finals and Live Finals)

Harrison Wilde (Swing)

Theatre credits include: The Wizard of Oz (London Palladium); Cats, Chicago the Musical (International Tour) and Mamma Mia! (Novello).

Lillie-Pearl Wildman (Swing)

Theatre credits include: Newsies (Troubadour) and Cabaret (Kit Kat Club, Playhouse).