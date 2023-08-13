Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Liz Larsen Is A Cadillac

Join Jayke Workman and Liz Larsen for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Aug. 13, 2023

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld recap contains some very exciting casting news! Then I am joined by Tony-nominated actress, Liz Larsen, as she shares some incredible stories from throughout her Broadway career. Liz has countless Broadway credits, including Fiddler On The Roof, Damn Yankees, Beautiful, Rocky Horror, Hairspray, and of course her Tony nominated performance as Cleo in The Most Happy Fella.

She shares her experience raising two kids in NYC while being a full time actor, and how she has navigated the ups and downs of showbiz. Liz also shares insight on the journey of self love and self care, and how important it is to surround yourself with good people. Her most recent show, A Transparent Musical, has its sights set for a Broadway run. U Guys, Liz is the best!






