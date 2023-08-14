Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway, Plus Watch a Behind the Scenes Video!

The complete cast and creative team has been announced for the new musical Harmony by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, with direction and choreography by Warren Carlyle.

Harmony is playing Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th St.) with previews starting Wednesday, October 18, ahead of a Monday, November 13 official opening night.

Joining the previously announced principal cast members Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, and the Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Tesley are Allison Semmes as ‘Josephine Baker’ and Andrew O’Shanick as ‘Standartenfϋhrer.’ The complete cast includes Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, RhonniRose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

Check out a behind the scenes video of the cast below!

The creative team for Harmony includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Linda Cho & Ricky Lurie (costume design), Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Dan Moses Schreier (sound design), batwin + robin productions (media design), Tom Watson (wig & hair design), Jamibeth Margolis, CSA (casting), Sara Edwards (associate director/choreographer), John O’Neill (music director), Michael Aarons (music coordinator), Doug Walter (orchestrations) and Scott Taylor Rollison (production stage manager).

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.



Cast Biographies

ALLISON SEMMES (Josephine Baker). Chicago Native. Multi-genre songstress. UIUC-B.M. NYU-M.M. Broadway: Motown: The Musical (Diana Ross), The Book of Mormon (Nabalungi US/Swing). Nat’l Tour: Disney’s The Lion King (Sarabi, Nala US), Motown (Diana Ross). Favorite Regional Theatre: Little Shop of Horrors (Chiffon, Kennedy Center), A Wonderful World (Lil Hardin, Miami New Drama), Shout Sister Shout (Marie Knight, Seattle Rep). Developments: Disney’s AIDA. Favorite Concerts: Kurt Elling’s The Big Blind (Jazz at the Lincoln Center) & Songs in the Key of Life (Stevie Wonder, Toronto). Allison also recorded on Stevie Wonder’s newest album: Can’t Put it In the Hands of Fate. Grateful to my family, friends & Dave. “…Understanding breeds love and brotherhood” -Josephine Baker. www.allisonsemmes.com IG: @ladysemmes

ANDREW O’SHANICK (Standartenfϋhrer, u/s Bobby) (he/him) is beyond lucky to be making his Broadway Debut with his Harmony Family! Theater: Cape Playhouse, ASF, Flat Rock, Huntington. TV/Film: Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Pitch Perfect, “L&O: Organized Crime, “FBI,” “The Blacklist,” “The Office.” For Ted, Pop and all the loved ones who are with us in spirit. Love to the village that got me here.

ZAK EDWARDS (Ensemble, u/s Erich, u/s Lesh, u/s Standartenfϋhrer). Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Harmony, Yank! the Musical. First national tours: An American in Paris (Adam u/s), Young Frankenstein. Other favorites: Candide (NYCOpera, Hal Prince dir.); No, No, Nanette (Encores); and countless regional. Unending thanks to Warren, Bruce and Barry, Jamibeth, John, everyone else at Harmony, The Mine, OUMT, his wildly supportive family, and his opposite of heartbreak, Will.

DAN HOY (Swing, Assistant Dance Captain, u/s Lesh, u/s Bobby, u/s Harry). Broadway Debut! Tour: Cats (Munkustrap; 1st National, Revival). Off-Broadway: Between the Lines (u/s Oliver, Frump, Martin). Select Regional: Great Comet (Anatole), Carousel (Billy), Rock of Ages (Drew). Next to Normal (Gabe), Pippin (Pippin), The Last Five Years (Jamie), The Seagull (Trigorin), The Glass Menagerie (Jim). BWMT ‘18. Much love and gratitude to Jules, the Hoy family, and UIA Talent. www.danhoy.org | IG: @dan_jhoy

BRUCE LANDRY (Ensemble, u/s Chopin, u/s Obersturmfϋhrer). Broadway: Les Misérables and Anastasia the Musical (u/s Dmitry). National tour: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (u/s Prince Topher). Other select credits include Cabaret (Cliff), An American in Paris (Henri), La Cage aux Folles (Jean-Michel), The Light and the Piazza (Fabrizio), and Disney’s The Little Mermaid (Prince Eric). Thanks to Mom and Dad for their endless love and support, Jason, Ron, Nicolosi & Co., and the entire team at Harmony. Ithaca College Alumnus. @thebrucelandry

RHONNIROSE MANTILLA (Ensemble, u/s Josephine Baker). Broadway debut! Regional: The Notebook (Chicago Shakespeare); Catch Me If You Can, Grease (New London Barn Playhouse); The Wiz, A Chorus Line, Jesus Christ Superstar, Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story (The Muny). Education: BM in Music Theatre, Baldwin Wallace University. RhonniRose would like to thank her team at A3 Artists Agency and her family for their endless love and support.

DANIEL Z. MILLER (Ensemble, u/s Erich, u/s Chopin, u/s Obersturmfϋhrer, u/s Standartenfϋhrer) is beyond excited to be making his Broadway debut in Harmony! Most recently, he was seen performing in H.M.S. Pinafore with the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players. Other credits include Anastasia (First National Tour), West Side Story (A.D. Players), and Grinchmas (Universal Orlando Resort). BFA in Musical Theatre from TXST. Soli Deo Gloria.

BENJAMIN H. MOORE (Ensemble). Broadway debut! Tours: Les Misérables, Rent. Off-Broadway: Harmony. Favorite regional: Maybe Happy Ending, Sister Act, Into the Woods, Once on This Island, Black Nativity, The First Noel. Love to my family and friends for their unending support! Thanks to Clear Talent Group, casting, and creatives. This one’s for you, daddy. All glory to God! Phil. 1:6. @mooreofthemusic

MATTHEW MUCHA (Swing, Fight Captain, u/s Young Rabbi) is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in Harmony after being part of the original Off-Broadway company. Select credits include: Bandstand (First National Tour), Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (First National Tour), Memphis (CFRT), The Sound of Music (Alabama Shakespeare). Endless love to Jaime, his family and ATB Talent. For Rosalie, who's kvelling in the front row. @matthewmucha.

CONSTANTINE PAPPAS (Ensemble, u/s Young Rabbi, u/s Harry). National Tour: The Phantom of the Opera. Off-Broadway: Penelope (York Theatre). Regional: Kismet (dir. Lonny Price, Granada Theatre), The Secret Garden (ACT of Connecticut), A Christmas Carol (DCPA, WPPAC), First Date (Seven Angels), Into the Woods (GVT), Les Misérables (Fox Theatre). Opera: Il barbiere di Siviglia (Figaro), La boheme (Marcello), The Secret of Luca (Luca). Spokesman for EDGE Sound Research. www.constandpappas.com

KAYLEEN SEIDL (Ensemble, u/s Mary). Off-Broadway: Harmony, Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof. Tour: Guys and Dolls (Sarah Brown). Select Regional: Sound of Music (Maria), Escape to Margaritaville (Rachel), Phantom (Christine), Into the Woods (Baker’s Wife), TOMMY (Mrs. Walker). St. Olaf College: BM Vocal Performance, BA Spanish. Offstage: rock-climbing, cycling, and teaching VocalMotion - the integration of vocal and dance techniques. Thank you CLA. All my love, Brett. Proverbs 3:5-6. www.KayleenSeidl.com @kayleenseidl www.VocalMotion.co @vocalmotion.co

KYLA STONE (Swing, u/s Josephine Baker, u/s Ruth) is thrilled to be making her B'way debut! She notably starred and made history as the first Black Anya in the national tour of Anastasia. Other: Legally Blonde (The Muny), Into the Woods (PCLO), The Secret Garden (Ahmanson Theatre), Sweeney Todd (Hangar Theatre), The Music Man in Concert (Gainsville Orchestra). Much love to her mom, Conner, and the Harmony team. Eternal Fanilow @kylastone

BRONWYN TARBOTON (Ensemble, u/s Ruth, u/s Mary). Broadway: Disney’s Frozen. Off-Broadway: Rock & Roll Man and Smokey Joe’s Cafe. National Tour: Disney’s Frozen and A Chorus Line (Maggie). Bunch of regional theater including Paper Mill Playhouse and the MUNY. BFA in Music-Dance-Theatre from BYU. Bronwyn is also an accomplished pianist and works often as an accompanist. Sharing this dream-come-true with Bubba, David, Paisley and her new husband Brian. Insta: @bronwyn_tarboton and @nyctrashtotreasures

KATE WESLER (Ensemble, Dance Captain). Broadway debut! National Tour: Chicago (Roxie), Pippin (Fastrada). Off-Broadway: Harmony. Select Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Westchester Broadway Theatre, MT Wichita, Maltz Jupiter Theatre. TV: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” CCM grad. Thank you to Warren, Bruce, Barry, Jamibeth, Sara, John, Ken, and the entire Harmony team…I’m forever grateful and honored to be sharing this story. Love to my family. katewesler.com IG: @kate.wesler

STUART ZAGNIT (Ensemble, u/s Rabbi). Broadway: Caroline, or Change; Newsies; Seussical; The Wild Party; The People in the Picture; Grinch. Off-B’way: Lucky Stiff, All in the Timing, Kuni-Leml, The Grand Tour, Seymour in the original Little Shop of Horrors and Mushnik in the Westside Theater revival! National Tours: Wicked, Crazy For You, Into the Woods, Applause, Tintypes. Regional: Fiddler, The Producers, The Sound of Music, The Diary of Anne Frank. TV: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Blacklist,” “The Good Wife,” “Elementary,” “30 Rock,” “Blue Bloods,” 5 “Law & Orders.”

LEE ZARRETT (Ensemble, u/s Rabbi). Broadway: My Fair Lady, On Your Feet!, Hair, …Spelling Bee, Jane Eyre. Off-Broadway: Encores!, New Victory, Vineyard. National Tour: Peter and the Starcatcher, Les Misérables. Regional: MUNY, Pittsburgh CLO, La Jolla. TV: “The Blacklist,” High Fidelity,” “Gotham,” “Louie,” “Boardwalk Empire.