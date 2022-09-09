Wake Up With BWW 9/9: Elton John Says THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA is 'Not Ready', and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include Elton John commenting on The Devil Wears Prada musical, saying it is "not ready". Plus, the cast of The Piano Lesson meets the press, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Elton John Says THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical Is 'Not Ready'

by Team BWW

Elton John appeared on BBC Radio2's Zoe Ball show this morning to discuss his current slate of projects including Tammy Faye, The Devil Wears Prada, and his recent collaboration with Britney Spears.. (more...)

Wayne Brady, Jordin Sparks & More Join DANCING WITH THE STARS Season 31

by Michael Major

Wayne Brady, Jordin Sparks, and more will be joined by a Real Housewife, a Bachelorette and a drag queen superstar, and more in season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. Fan-favorite pro dancers Mark Ballas and Louis van Amstel will also make a return to the ballroom. Check out the complete list of contestants and their professional partners below!. (more...)

VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. & Daniel Craig Star in KNIVES OUT Sequel Teaser Trailer

by Michael Major

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel to Knives Out, featuring Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. and Daniel Craig. Watch the new video trailer for the highly-anticipated film, which also features Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.. (more...)

Victory Gardens Theater Dismisses Remaining Staff Following Unionization Effort

by BWW Staff

Following a tumultuous period for the Victory Gardens Theater, this week the board dismissed the remainder of its staff following the unionization effort. The staff was informed their positions were eliminated due to 'lack of business and operational needs.'. (more...)

UK Theatre Community Share Statements & Updates On Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II

by BWW Staff

In the aftermath of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away today at 96 after serving as the monarch of the United Kingdom for 70 years, Theatres across the UK will be dimming their lights tonight and observing a minute's silence.. (more...)

Photos: Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, and the Company of THE PIANO LESSON Meet the Press

by Bruce Glikas

The first Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson begins next week at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for its 17-week engagement. Performances will begin on Monday, September 19, 2022. Check out photos of the cast meeting the press here!. (more...)

Jason Robert Brown, Jeanine Tesori, Tom Kitt & More to Lead Dramatists Guild Talks in Celebration of Sondheim

by Chloe Rabinowitz

This fall, in collaboration with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, the Dramatists Guild will present two special programs that celebrate the legacy of acclaimed songwriter (and past Guild Council president) Stephen Sondheim, including his advocacy work on behalf of his fellow writers.. (more...)

Luke Evans Reveals the BEAUTY & THE BEAST Spinoff Series Will Happen in the 'Near Future'

by Michael Major

Luke Evans has revealed that the Beauty and the Beast spinoff series will happen in the near future, stating that the series is 'on hold' and that they are waiting to fine-tune certain aspects of the series to correctly honor the original film's legacy. The series was also slated to star Josh God, Rita Ora, Fra Free, and Briana Middleton.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!