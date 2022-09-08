Elton John Says THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical Is 'Not Ready'

Elton John appeared on BBC Radio2's Zoe Ball show this morning to discuss his current slate of projects including Tammy Faye, The Devil Wears Prada, and his recent collaboration with Britney Spears.

On the musical version of The Devil Wears Prada, the composer shared "Devil Wears Prada was in previews in Chicago, and it's not ready. It'll be ready in about another year. We can't get our theatre anyways. [I'm] going to open Tammy Faye before Devil Wears Prada, and I'm really excited about it. We just hope it goes well."

"Tammy Faye is the story of Tammy Faye Baker, I wrote it with Jake Schears, and it's going to be at the Almeida. It's going to be pretty good I think, I'm going along this afternoon to have a look at it. I'm very excited about it."

The Devil Wears Prada features an all-star creative team led by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Elton John, Tony Award winning director Anna D. Shapiro, with lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, and a book by Kate Wetherhead, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, and choreography by James Alsop.

Additionally, the musical features costume design by Academy Award-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips, scenic and media design by Christine Jones and Brett Banakis, lighting design by Olivier and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Paule Constable, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and orchestrations by Grammy Award-winning music producer, songwriter, and composer Giles Martin.

The Chicago cast included Tony Award winner Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly, Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs, Javier Muñoz as Nigel Owens, Christiana Cole as Lauren Hunter, Megan Masako Haley as Emily Charlton, Tiffany Mann as Kayla Ward, Michael Tacconi as Nate Angstrom, and Christian Thompson as Christian Thompson.

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical is a glamorous and hilarious story about finding your place and discovering what matters most. Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures, the musical is produced by Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (In the Heights, Avenue Q, Rent, and SIX) and Rocket Entertainment / David Furnish (Billy Elliot: The Musical, Next Fall) and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.