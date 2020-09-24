Wake Up With BWW 9/24: WEST SIDE STORY Film Delay to 2021, and More!

Plus, The Met cancels its 2020-21 season, and more.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release date for Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' remake has been pushed back a year, to December 10, 2021.

The Metropolitan Opera announced today that the ongoing health crisis has resulted in the cancellation of the entire 2020-21 season, but the company also announced ambitious artistic plans for its 2021-22 season.

1) Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY Release Pushed to December 2021

by TV News Desk

2) Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Virtual for 2021; Live Elements Still to be Determined

With January 1, 2021 now 100 days away, the organizers of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square provided a preliminary teaser of how the event will change in response to the changes and challenges of 2020: a virtually enhanced celebration that brings Times Square and The Ball to you digitally, with socially-distanced live elements.. (more...)

3) The Met Cancels 2020-21 Opera Season, Announces Premieres for 2021-22

4) VIDEO: Betty Buckley Releases Music Video for 'For the Beauty of the Earth / Jesus Loves the Little Children'

Betty Buckley has just released an all-new music video, in which she performs 'For the Beauty of the Earth / Jesus Loves the Little Children' with the School of Arts & Enterprise Virtual Choir.. (more...)

5) Jennifer Kate Berry, Daughter of Jackie Joseph and Ken Berry, Passes Away

Jennifer Kate Berry, daughter of Jackie Joseph (The Doris Day Show) and Ken Berry (Mama's Family / Mayberry RFD / F Troop & Dr Kildare) passed away on September 21, 2020 in Toluca Lake, California, of natural causes.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today's special guest is Paulo Szot! Tune in at 12pm here.

- Paulo Szot's concert as part of Radio Free Birdland premieres tonight at 7pm. Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Madama Butterfly, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Carolee Carmello, Jose Llana, Telly Leung & More Show Support for Biden/Harris in 'The Soul of The Nation' Music Video

Prominent members of the Broadway Community joined together to sing their support for the Biden/Harris Presidential ticket in "Soul of the Nation", lyrics (sung) by Christine Toy Johnson and (spoken) Notorious Pink, music by Kim D. Sherman and Scott Killian.

Social Butterfly: Watch Lena Hall Takeover Our Instagram!

Lena Hall took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 22. Missed all the fun? No worries! Watch the story highlights to get a peek inside her day-to-day life before her upcoming Obsessed: Prince concert!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Ben Platt, who turns 27 today!

Ben Platt received a Grammy Award for his role on the DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt will next lead an all-star cast in the much-anticipated new series, The Politician, produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan (Glee) and co-starring Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch. Co-executive produced by Platt, The Politician will premiere later this year on Netflix. He will also star in the upcoming films "Run This Town" - premiering at this year's SXSW Film Festival - and "Broken Diamonds."

Regional credits include The Black Suits (Barrington Stage Company), The Power of Duff (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), Dead End (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), The Music Man, Mame, Camolot, and The Sound of Music (dir. Gordon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).

