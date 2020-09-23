VIDEO: Carolee Carmello, Jose Llana, Telly Leung & More Show Support for Biden/Harris in 'The Soul of The Nation' Music Video
The video also features Stephen Bogardus, Kerry O’Malley, Aisha de Haas, Darius de Haas, James Earl Jones II and others!
Prominent members of the Broadway Community joined together to sing their support for the Biden/Harris Presidential ticket in "Soul of the Nation", lyrics (sung) by Christine Toy Johnson and (spoken) Notorious Pink, music by Kim D. Sherman and Scott Killian.
Performers include Carolee Carmello, Jose Llana, Ali Ewoldt, Michael Potts, Alma Cuervo, Telly Leung, Stephen Bogardus, Kerry O'Malley, Aisha de Haas, Darius de Haas, James Earl Jones II, Francis Jue, Julia Knitel, Elizabeth Ward Land, Raymond J. Lee, Kathryn Allison, Karen Burthwright, Danielle Nicole Chambers, Anna Choi, Amelia Cormack, Alvin Crawford, Roosevelt Credit, Ann Sanders, Pearl Sun, Danielle K. Thomas, Bernard Dotson, Bruce Dow, Robert Fowler, Julie Galdieri, Ruth Gottschall, Danielle Lee Greaves, Shawna Hamic, Ann Harada, Gizel Jimenez, Brittney Johnson, Bruce Johnson, Bryan Scott Johnson, Christine Toy Johnson, Deborah Lew, Stephanie Pope Lofgren, Jaygee Macapugay, Micaela Martinez, Corinne Melançon, Notorious Pink, Lulu Picart, Aaron Michael Ray, Hazel Ann Raymundo, Gerard Salvador, Christianne Tisdale and Kalyn West. Musical direction is by Debra Barsha.
Produced by Flora Stamatiades and Martin Casella and stage managed by T. J. Kearney, the arrangement and orchestration were by Dean Scarlett, vocal arrangement by Kim Sherman, Sound editing and mixing by Josh Samuels and Dan Santiago, Video editing by Karl Sonnenberg. The band included Matt Wong, Jarrell Campbell, Ben Colgan, Noah Harrington, Scott Bell, Auden Durant, Logan Ivancik, Dan Santiago.
Watch the video below!
