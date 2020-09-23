VIDEO: Betty Buckley Releases Music Video for 'For the Beauty of the Earth / Jesus Loves the Little Children'

For the video, Buckley teamed up with the School of Arts & Enterprise Virtual Choir.

Betty Buckley has just released an all-new music video, in which she performs "For the Beauty of the Earth / Jesus Loves the Little Children" with the School of Arts & Enterprise Virtual Choir. The video was created to promote social justice, turn out voters in her home state, and solicit donations for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU.org), Save The Children (SaveTheChildren.org), Black Lives Matter (BlackLivesMatter.com); and Voto Latino (VotoLatino.org).

Watch the video below!

Ms. Buckley said, "I grew up as a military brat on Air Force bases around the World. My Father Ernest Buckley was a Major turned Lt. Colonel in the United States Air Force. Kids of every race and color were my classmates and our neighbors. When I was in the fifth grade my father retired from the military, and we settled in Fort Worth, Texas. Every Sunday morning we went to the Methodist Church. I sang in the Youth Choir on Sunday evenings. "For The Beauty Of The Earth" is one of my favorite, most beloved hymns. I learned "Jesus Loves The Little Children" when I was very young at Vacation Bible School. It is my hope that via the remembrance of the simple truths contained in the beautiful music and lyrics of these two traditional hymns some persons will feel a call to a soul remembrance of Truth. And it is my hope that the gorgeous faces and voices of the Children of the School of Arts and Enterprise will touch hearts and minds to remember our connected humanity. These children, their teachers and families did these recordings from their homes. Over 200 people have participated in creating this project. If this music and the images in this video touch one person, ten or one hundred, it will have been worth it."

