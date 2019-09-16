Wake Up With BWW 9/16: American Theatre Wing Gala, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday, we were saddened to report the passing of Phyllis Newman. Read her obituary below.

The BC/EFA Flea Market and Grand Auction is upon us! Plan your trip with the newly-released map of this year's tables!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Phyllis Newman. The news was shared on social media by her daughter, Amanda Green. Newman was 86 years old.. (more...)

2) Check Out the Map For the BC/EFA Flea Market and Grand Auction

The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids annual flea market and grand auction is just one week away! BC/EFA has released the map of tables for this year's flea market.. (more...)

3) BWW TV: Harvey Fierstein and Kimberly Senior Explain What BELLA BELLA Is All About!

by TV - Press Previews

MTC will soon present the World Premiere of Bella Bella, written and performed by Tony Award Winner Harvey Fierstein (Casa Valentina, Torch Song, Hairspray). The play will begin previews on October 1 at New York City Center - Stage I, with opening night set for October 22.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Watch Rebecca Lock Sing A Song From Caroline Kay's New Original Irish Musical

by West End Video

Caroline Kay's recent solo gig at The Crazy Coqs featured an array of songs, some special guests, and a healthy dose of banter throughout! One of these was a stunning performance by Rebecca Lock of a song from 'Daisy' called 'It Is What It Is'.. (more...)

5) BWW TV: Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Jayne Atkinson & More Tease NBC's New Series, BLUFF CITY LAW!

by BroadwayWorld TV

While we await the series premiere (Monday,September 23 at 10pm/9c), take some time to get to know the cast! BroadwayWorld recently headed to Memphis to chat with the stars of stage and screen about what makes this new series so important. Catch up with Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Jayne Atkinson and more below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

The American Theatre Wing's Gala honoring Jonathan Larson is tonight!

The American Theatre Wing presents its annual Gala, celebrating the legacy of Jonathan Larson and the Larson family, dubbed "Say YES to Artists Gala."

The evening's entertainment will feature the work of composers and lyricists who have been the recipients of the Jonathan Larson Grants, including Obie Award winner Kirsten Childs, Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis, Michael R. Jackson, Academy Award, Grammy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Shaina Taub, and, of course, Pulitzer Prize and three-time Tony Award winner Jonathan Larson. Many of the artists will be making appearances to speak about their role in the Larson Legacy.

Performers for the evening include Tony Award winner Brandon Victor Dixon; Tony Award winner Nikki M. James; the cast of The Jonathan Larson Project, including,Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, and Grammy Award nominee Jason Tam; the cast of Love In Hate Nation, including, Sydney Farley, Amina Faye, Jasmine Forsberg, Lauren Marcus, Kelly McIntyre, Lena Skeele, Emerson Mae Smith, and Tatiana Wechsler; as well as two-time Tony Award nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Fredi Walker, and other members of the original RENT cast.

American Songbook Association celebrates Sheldon Harnick tonight!

Liz Callaway, Judy Kuhn, Steven Skybell, Alexandra Silber, Carolyn Montgomery, Jeffrey Saver, and Rhyn McLemore Saver will join The American Songbook Association as they present their second annual gala "To Life! Celebrating Sheldon Harnick," tonight, September 16 at 7:30 PM.

Highlighting the gala is the presentation of the 2019 ASA Lifetime Achievement Award to this legendary lyricist of iconic shows such as Fiddler on the Roof, Fiorello!, She Loves Me, and more. The event takes place at the Pershing Square Signature Center's Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre (480 West 42nd Street, NYC). Previously-announced talent currently scheduled to perform includes Laura Benanti,Robert Cuccioli, Ed Dixon, Adam Heller, Rebecca Luker, Brad Oscar, Melanie Moore, Samantha Massell, Alan Schmuckler, Jeff Harnar and Alex Rybeck, Kissy Simmons and Sidney Myer. The evening's host is Klea Blackhurst. Music Director and pianist Eugene Gwozdz leads a quartet featuring Danny Bacher on reeds, Tom Hubbard on bass, and Mark McLean on drums. For tickets, please visit AmericanSongbookAssociation.org

BWW Exclusive: Marisa Tomei & Company Get Ready to Bring THE ROSE TATTOO Back to Broadway!

The Rose Tattoo, directed by Trip Cullman and starring Marisa Tomei, is coming soon to Broadway! Roundabout will bring the Tennessee Williams classic back on September 19, and opening officially on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. This is a limited engagement through December 8, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

The company just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day!

What we're listening to: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes BEETLEJUICE Star Leslie Kritzer

This self-proclaimed Jew-rican is tearing it up 8 times a week in Beetlejuice on Broadway, consistently proving herself as one of the funniest people on Broadway.

This continues the takeover of The Theatre Podcast for the month of September. Find more about the show and get tickets via https://beetlejuicebroadway.com.

Social Butterfly: Judith Light Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

.@JudithLight was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. ? pic.twitter.com/CmKEf47N5x - InStyle (@InStyle) September 13, 2019

Judith is well known for her extensive body of work on stage, in film and television. Her stage work includes: receiving a Tony nomination for the play Lombardi, followed by two consecutive Tony and Drama Desk wins for the plays, Other Desert Cities by Jon Robin Baitz and The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg.

