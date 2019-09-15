VIDEO: Judith Light Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Judith Light has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!
Check out the video of her posing with the star below:
.@JudithLight was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. ? pic.twitter.com/CmKEf47N5x- InStyle (@InStyle) September 13, 2019
Judith is well known for her extensive body of work on stage, in film and television. Her stage work includes: receiving a Tony nomination for the play Lombardi, followed by two consecutive Tony and Drama Desk wins for the plays, Other Desert Cities by Jon Robin Baitz and The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg.
Judith starred in the television series, "Who's the Boss," and received two consecutive Emmy awards for her work on "One Life to Live." Some of her more recent television work includes; "Law and Order, SVU" and "Dallas."
She starred in and produced, through her production company, the film, Save Me, which premiered at Sundance. Judith performed in Europe, in several repertory companies across the country, and at the Eugene O'Neill Playwrights Foundation. For her performance of the Pulitzer Prize winning play, Wit, she was awarded the Helen Hayes and Eliot Norton awards.
She has been a longtime advocate in relation to many causes, especially the fight to end HIV/ Aids and has been a champion for LGBTQ and human rights. Judith is an active participant in a variety of organizations including Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights Aids, and the Point Foundation, as well as numerous others.
