Check Out the Map For the BC/EFA Flea Market and Grand Auction

The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids annual flea market and grand auction is just one week away!

BC/EFA has released the map of tables for this year's flea market. Looking for something in particular to add to your collection, or just hoping to hit the tables for your favorite shows?

Plan your flea market trip with the map here!

On Sunday, September 22, 2019, Broadway fans can search West 44th and West 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenue for tables full of items from your favorite shows and theatrical organizations.

More than 55 tables full of Broadway mementos, collectible Playbills and cherished gifts will line the streets. Among the shows scheduled to be at tables this year are Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, Aladdin, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Fiddler on the Roof - in Yiddish, Freestyle Love Supreme, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lion King, Mean Girls, A Musical About Star Wars, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, NEWSical The Musical, Oklahoma!, The Phantom of the Opera, Rock of Ages, Waitress and Wicked.

The always popular Autograph Table and Photo Booth will welcome more than 60 actors from Broadway's best shows. The list of participants will be announced Thursday, September 12. The Autograph Table and Photo Booth, based on the deck of Junior's at Shubert Alley, will be hosted by Jim Caruso, host of Jim Caruso's Cast Party at Birdland, and Ben Cameron, seasoned Broadway performer and host of Broadway Sessions at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

For more information, visit broadwaycares.org.





