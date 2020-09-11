Wake Up With BWW 9/11: Ben Brantley to Step Down at the New York Times, and More!

Plus, Andrew Lloyd Webber has provided an update on how he is feeling after being vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial.

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Ben Brantley will step down from his position as chief theater critic for the New York Times after 24 years. His last day on the job is in October.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has provided an update on how he is feeling after being vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial. He says that he has had "negligible effects from the Oxford Vaccine and am feeling fine."

Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returns, in a virtual format, on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Events announced include a virtual meet and greet with Ben Platt, and more.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Andrew Lloyd Webber Says He Has Had 'Negligible Effects From the Oxford Vaccine and am Feeling Fine'

Andrew Lloyd Webber was recently vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial. Today, he shared an update on how he is feeling. (more...)

2) Ben Brantley Will Step Down From Position as Chief Theater Critic For The New York Times

Ben Brantley will step down from his position as chief theater critic for the New York Times after 24 years.. (more...)

3) Stage and Screen Legend Diana Rigg Passes Away at 82

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that star of stage and screen Dame Diana Rigg has passed away, according to the BBC. She was 82 years old.. (more...)

4) Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Moves Online; Events Include Virtual Meet-and-Greets With Ben Platt and More!

The biggest day for Broadway fans is going virtual for the first time in the event's history when the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returns on Sunday, September 20, 2020.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Christopher Fitzgerald

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Broadway songwriter/performer Amanda Green will perform a concert as part of Radio Free Birdland, along with her special guests, award-winning singer Natalie Douglas and singer/songwriter Curtis Moore. Learn more here!

- Next On Stage: Dance Edition continues tonight at 8pm. Today we meet the Top 15 College finalists! Tune in here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Bizet's Les Pêcheurs de Perles, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Watch NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION High School Top 15

Last night was the premiere episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - a new, online musical theatre dance competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes!

What we're geeking out over: Jasmine Cephas Jones Will Lead BLINDSPOTTING Series on Starz

Variety reports that Starz has officially ordered "Blindspotting," a new series starring Jasmine Cephas Jones. The show is based on the film from Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal.

Cephas Jones reprises her role as Ashley from the film. Ashley was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles (Rafael Casal), her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she's forced to move in with Miles' mother and half-sister.

What we're watching: John Leguizamo Talks Latinx Representation on SiriusXM Radio

Actor, John Leguizamo spoke with SiriusXM Urban View host, Clay Cane about his new film "Critical Thinking," a biographical drama about five Latinx and Black teenagers, discussed his controversial tweet about Latinx representation in film and television and about what's happening in the world.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Adriane Lenox, who turns 64 today!

Adriane Lenox received the 2005 Tony Award for Doubt: A Parable, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play. She received Tony, Drama Desk, and Drama League nominations for her role in After Midnight in 2014.

She has also appeared as "Hattie" in the Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate; Caroline, or Change; Funny Girl and Dreamgirls. Adriane made her breakthrough through her Obie Award-winning performance in off-Broadway's Dinah Was. Her television credits include: "Lipstick Jungle," "Law & Order: SVU," "Third Watch" and "Law & Order."

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles