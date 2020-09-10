Jasmine Cephas Jones Will Lead BLINDSPOTTING Series on Starz

The film hails from Jones' "Hamilton" co-star Daveed Diggs.

Variety reports that Starz has officially ordered "Blindspotting," a new series starring Jasmine Cephas Jones. The show is based on the film from Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal.

Cephas Jones reprises her role as Ashley from the film. Ashley was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles (Rafael Casal), her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she's forced to move in with Miles' mother and half-sister.

Diggs, who was an original cast member of "Hamilton" on Broadway along with Cephas Jones, will write and executive produce the series with Casal.

"Let us put you up on game, bruh," Casal and Diggs said. "No description will encompass the complexity of a 'Blindspotting' series, ya dig? So just get juiced, cuz' it stars Jasmine Cephas Jones, it's set in Oakland and we're making it, so it's lightweight finna to be hella good and the soundtrack will indeed slap. OH BOY!"

"Rafael, Daveed and Jasmine created a beautiful film that we believe will translate perfectly into a compelling series for Starz," said Christina Davis, president of original programming for Starz. "This provocative and powerful narrative couldn't be more timely, and in picking up the story from Ashley's perspective, we will be able to shine a light on so many of the important social issues that the characters and the audience continue to grapple with."

Check out Jasmine Cephas Jones' bio here:

Broadway: Hamilton Off-Broadway: Cyrano, Hamilton, The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (Atlantic Theater). Film: Titus, Mistress America (Noah Baumbach). TV: "The Blacklist" (NBC), "Unforgettable" (CBS), "Blue Bloods" (CBS). Education/training: Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for Performing Arts, Berklee College of Music, Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre. Member of Labyrinth Theater Company. Special thank you to my loving friends and family, my parents who are my rock and my team Abrams Artist Agency and ATA Management. Instagram: @jazzy_joness Twitter: @JasCephasJones

Read the original story on Variety.

Related Articles