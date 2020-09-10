Andrew Lloyd Webber Says He Has Had 'Negligible Effects From the Oxford Vaccine and am Feeling Fine'
Andrew Lloyd Webber was recently vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 Trial
Andrew Lloyd Webber was recently vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial.
Today, he has shared an update on how he is feeling:
Just to reassure everyone who's asked, I've had negligible effects from the Oxford vaccine and am feeling fine - ALW- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) September 10, 2020
A COVID-19 vaccine, ChAdOx1, is being developed by the University of Oxford in the UK in collaboration with the biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. In May, the head scientist of the World Health Organization, Soumya Swaminathan, called ChAdOx1 the most advanced COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Phases one and two of the clinical trial took place in April in the UK. Safety and Immune responses were checked in more than a thousand volunteers.
In April, the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca announced an agreement to produce a billion doses of the vaccine, and agreed to make the vaccine widely available.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis....
How New York City's Return to Normalcy Hinges on the Return of Broadway
The Washington Post has reported on the ways in which the life and economy of New York City hinges upon bringing Broadway back, and how Broadway canno...
Kevin Spacey Sued by Anthony Rapp for Alleged Sexual Assault in the 1980s
Variety has reported that Kevin Spacey is being sued by two men who alleged that Spacey committed sexual battery against them when they were 14 years ...
VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Get Quizzed on Pop Culture
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody take a series of pop culture quizzes. Can they tell the difference between the Friends and Seinfeld theme so...
Photo Flash: Artists Gather in Times Square for Be An #ArtsHero Campaign
Just yesterday, 100 artists gathered in Times Square to create a moment to demonstrate the vitality of arts workers and the potential for loss of this...
9 Karen Olivo Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Karen Olivo is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series tonight! We're looking back at past performances before her show this evening!...