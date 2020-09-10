Andrew Lloyd Webber Says He Has Had 'Negligible Effects From the Oxford Vaccine and am Feeling Fine'

Andrew Lloyd Webber was recently vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 Trial

Andrew Lloyd Webber was recently vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial.

Today, he has shared an update on how he is feeling:

Just to reassure everyone who's asked, I've had negligible effects from the Oxford vaccine and am feeling fine - ALW - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) September 10, 2020

A COVID-19 vaccine, ChAdOx1, is being developed by the University of Oxford in the UK in collaboration with the biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. In May, the head scientist of the World Health Organization, Soumya Swaminathan, called ChAdOx1 the most advanced COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Phases one and two of the clinical trial took place in April in the UK. Safety and Immune responses were checked in more than a thousand volunteers.

In April, the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca announced an agreement to produce a billion doses of the vaccine, and agreed to make the vaccine widely available.

