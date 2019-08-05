Wake Up With BWW 8/5: SIX Will Return to Chicago, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Happy opening to Shakespeare in the Park's Coriolanus, which officially opens tonight!

Six is returning to Chicago! The show will return for a sixteen week limited engagement at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse starting July 8, 2020 through October 25, 2020.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Following a performance last weekend, Sondheim and John Weidman sat down with Encores! Off-Center Artistic Director Anne Kauffman and Director Will Davis to discuss the show's journey from conception to stage. . (more...)

2) Getting The Scoop On The Mysterious Monologues of SEA WALL/ A LIFE

by Alexa Criscitiello

Get the details on the acclaimed new play, Sea Wall/A Life, opening August 8 at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. (more...)

3) Documentary Director D.A. Pennebaker Dies at 94

by Stephanie Wild

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of documentary director D.A. Pennebaker. He was 94.. (more...)

4) BWW Review: THE MIKVAH PROJECT, Orange Tree Theatre

by Aliya Al-Hassan

The Orange Tree Theatre's Directors' Festival is always an exciting opportunity to see emerging talent. This is the third cohort of directors who have been studying the Orange Tree Theatre and St Mary's University MA Theatre Directing Masters course. Georgia Green takes the directing reins here with Josh Azouz's heartbreaking debut play The Mikvah Project, that explores Judaism's relationship with sexuality in a modern world. . (more...)

5) Meet The Current Cast of Creatures In THE LION KING On Broadway

Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life on stage each night in The Lion King. The Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of Disney's much-loved film transports audiences to a dazzling world of glorious colors, stunning effects and enchanting music to tell the story of Simba and his epic journey from wide-eyed cub to his destined role as King of the Pridelands.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Eric Anderson

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

CORIOLANUS officially opens at Shakespeare In The Park tonight!

CORIOLANUS, the Bard's blistering drama about a general voted into power by a populace hungry for change and the unraveling that follows, returns for the first time since 1979. Daniel Sullivan directs a modern-day version of this riveting epic of democracy and demagoguery. Sullivan last staged Troilus and Cressida at The Delacorte Theater in 2016, and his other Park credits include Cymbeline, King Lear, The Comedy of Errors, As You Like It, and All's Well That Ends Well.

The cast of CORIOLANUS includes Justin P. Armstrong (Ensemble), Teagle F. Bougere (Menenius Agrippa), Kate Burton (Volumnia), Jonathan Cake (Caius Martius Coriolanus), Louis Cancelmi (Tullus Aufidius), Katharine Chin (Ensemble), Gregory Connors(Ensemble), Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. (Ensemble), Biko Eisen-Martin (Ensemble), Bree Elrod (Ensemble), Nayib Felix (Ensemble), Josiah Gaffney (Young Martius Standby), Chris Ghaffari (Titus Lartius), Enid Graham (Junius Brutus), Christopher Ryan Grant(Ensemble), Emeka Guindo (Young Martius), Jonathan Hadary (Sicinius Velutus), Suzannah Herschkowitz (Ensemble), Gemma Josephine (Ensemble), Thomas Kopache(First Senator), Tyler La Marr (Ensemble), L'Oreál Lampley (Ensemble), Jack LeGoff(Ensemble), Alejandra Mangini (Ensemble), Louis Reyes McWilliams (Ensemble), Max Gordon Moore (First Citizen), Tom Nelis (Cominius), Nneka Okafor (Virgilia), Donovan Price (Ensemble), Sebastian Roy (Ensemble), Ali Skamangas (Ensemble), Jason Paul Tate(Ensemble), and Amelia Workman (Valeria).

BWW Exclusive: Watch Ethan Slater Make Feinstein's/54 Below Debut with Lilli Cooper, Nick Blaemire & Ari Brand!

Ethan Slater, recent Tony Award nominated star of Spongebob Squarepants, made his Feinstein's/54 Below debut earlier this week with songs that explored the question, "why do I write?"

Included in the special evening were songs by the artists that introduced kid Ethan to his love of music (Paul Simon, Dave Van Ronk, and The Who), songs from the musicals he did in high school (You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, Pippin, and The Producers), and the original tunes inspired by those songs and the experiences they provided.

Watch as he's joined by 2019 Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper, Nick Blaemire and Ari Brand, with Mike Dobson (drums) and Marco Paguia (keys)!

What we're geeking out over: SIX to Return to Chicago in Summer 2020

Producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum announced tonight that the new musical SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will return to Chicago for a sixteen week limited engagement at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse starting July 8, 2020 through October 25, 2020. The hit musical, which had its North American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, concluded its extended run on Sunday, August 4, 2019 and heads to Broadway in February of 2020. Casting and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

What we're watching: Arielle Jacobs Won't Go Speechless in Music Video for New ALADDIN Ballad

Broadway's very own Princess Jasmine, Arielle Jacobs, won't go speechless. The Aladdin star recently recorded her own version of "Speechless"- a song written by Alan Menken, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for the new Aladdin film. Check out the brand new music video and read her blog entry, written on the day of the the video shoot!

Social Butterfly: Adam Pascal Sings 'One Song Glory' at The Green Room 42

Adam Pascal recently brought his new solo show, So Far, to The Green Room 42.

This solo career retrospective is an evening of songs, stories, questions and answers in an intimate acoustic retrospective of his career. Best known for his portrayal of Roger in the original production of Rent, Adam has starred in Broadway shows as diverse as Cabaret, Chicago, Something Rotten!, and Aida. "So Far" is a can't-miss opportunity to see a Broadway legend in a totally new light.

Watch Adam perform One Song Glory from Rent!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles