BWW TV Exclusive: Stephen Sondheim & John Weidman Tell the Story of ROAD SHOW at Encores! Talkback

Aug. 4, 2019  

Just last week, Encores! wrapped up its Off-Center season with Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Road Show.

At what point does the pursuit of the American Dream become an empty enterprise? Road Show is a larger-than-life account of two brothers-schemer Wilson Mizner and his more thoughtful sibling Addison-who are fueled by a modest inheritance to stake their claim on a piece of the world.

Their adventure drives them into the throes of the Alaskan gold rush and eventually to balmier weather as they attempt to capitalize on the Florida real estate boom of the early 1900s, with Addison eventually separating from his unscrupulous brother and finding love in partner-muse Hollis Bessemer (Jin Ha).

Yet, though their literal and psychological quest for gold is ultimately ill-fated, after all else is lost the brothers find their bond cannot be broken even in death. Loosely based on a true story, Road Show examines and questions the definition of success.

Following a performance last weekend, Sondheim and John Weidman sat down with Encores! Off-Center Artistic Director Anne Kauffman and Director Will Davis to discuss the show's journey from conception to stage.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



