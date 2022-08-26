Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 8/26: Kander and Miranda NEW YORK, NEW YORK Adaptation, KPOP Box Office Opens, & More!

Plus, watch Lillias White rehearse for her Hadestown debut, and more!

Aug. 26, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include a stage adaptation of New York, New York, from John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda, which is in the works and headed for Broadway!

Plus, the box office opens for KPOP the Musical, Oklahoma! is headed to the West End, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

NEW YORK, NEW YORK Stage Adaptation from John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda is Coming to Broadway
by Team BWW

A stage adaptation of Martin Scorsese's 1977 film New York, New York is in the works from Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander. Susan Stroman is attached to direct and choreograph the project, which marks Kander's first new Broadway musical since 2015's The Visit.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Lillias White Rehearse for Her HADESTOWN Debut
by Team BWW

All aboard for Lillias White's next Broadway gig! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Tony Award and Daytime Emmy Award winner is getting ready to take over the role of Hermes in Hadestown, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, at the Walter Kerr Theatre, beginning on Tuesday, September 13. Check out an exclusive video of White in the rehearsal room!. (more...)

Box Office Opens For KPOP on Broadway With Limited $19 Tickets
by Stephi Wild

The box office opened yesterday for Broadway's KPOP, a new musical inspired by the global K-pop phenomenon. In honor of the 19 members of the KPOP company making their Broadway debuts, the production offered a limited number of $19 tickets to preview performances. . (more...)

VIDEO: Meet CHICAGO's New Roxie- POSE Star Angelica Ross
by BroadwayWorld TV

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome actress and human rights advocate Angelica Ross making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, September 12, 2022. Ross just met the press ahead of her opening night and we are taking you inside the big day at the Civilian Hotel. Watch this video as she chats about how she landed the role, what Broadway means to her, and so much more!. (more...)

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! Will Transfer to the West End in February 2023
by Stephi Wild

The West End transfer has been announced for the critically acclaimed production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, opening in February 2023 at Wyndham's Theatre, with dates and casting to be announced.. (more...)

Exclusive: Get a Sneak Peek Inside Rehearsals for COME FALL IN LOVE - THE DDLJ MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Old Globe, in association with Yash Raj Films, will present the World Premiere of Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical, which will make its debut in San Diego next month. See a BroadwayWorld exclusive 'First Look' of The Company of Come Fall in Love in rehearsal here!. (more...)

Photos & Video: First Look at Callum Francis, Christian Douglas & More in KINKY BOOTS Off-Broadway
by BroadwayWorld TV

The Off-Broadway engagement of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, Kinky Boots began performances at Stage 42 on July 26th and will open tonight, August 25th. Kinky Boots features 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell. Check out photos and video below! . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Sing Street begins at Huntington Stage tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



