VIDEO: Meet CHICAGO's New Roxie- POSE Star Angelica Ross

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Angelica! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome actress and human rights advocate Angelica Ross ("Pose," "American Horror Story") making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, September 12, 2022.

She will play an 8-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, November 6, 2022. Ross makes history when she joins the Chicago company, becoming the first openly trans woman to play a leading role in a Broadway musical.

Ross just met the press ahead of her opening night and we are taking you inside the big day at the Civilian Hotel. Watch as she chats about how she landed the role, what Broadway means to her, and so much more!