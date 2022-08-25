Exclusive: Get a Sneak Peek Inside Rehearsals for COME FALL IN LOVE - THE DDLJ MUSICAL

The Old Globe, in association with Yash Raj Films, will present the World Premiere of Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical, which will make its debut in San Diego next month. After the close of The Old Globe production, Yash Raj Films, India's biggest film studio, will produce its most popular film, DILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGE (DDLJ as it is called throughout India) for the Broadway stage.

See a BroadwayWorld exclusive "First Look" of The Company of Come Fall in Love in rehearsal below!

Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical features direction by Aditya Chopra (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - DDLJ), choreography by Rob Ashford (Disney's Frozen The Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Boys from Syracuse), book and lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls), and music composed by Indian songwriters Vishal Dadlani & Sheykhar Ravjiani. The Company for Come Fall in Love is currently in rehearsals. For The Old Globe production, the musical begins performances September 1 and runs to October 16, 2022, with the official Opening on Wednesday, September 14. The limited engagement will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

