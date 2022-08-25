Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Exclusive: Get a Sneak Peek Inside Rehearsals for COME FALL IN LOVE - THE DDLJ MUSICAL

Exclusive: Get a Sneak Peek Inside Rehearsals for COME FALL IN LOVE - THE DDLJ MUSICAL

The musical begins performances at The Old Globe September 1 and runs to October 16, 2022, with the official Opening on Wednesday, September 14.

Aug. 25, 2022 Â 

The Old Globe, in association with Yash Raj Films, will present the World Premiere of Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical, which will make its debut in San Diego next month. After the close of The Old Globe production, Yash Raj Films, India's biggest film studio, will produce its most popular film, DILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGE (DDLJ as it is called throughout India) for the Broadway stage.

See a BroadwayWorld exclusive "First Look" of The Company of Come Fall in Love in rehearsal below!

Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical features direction by Aditya Chopra (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - DDLJ), choreography by Rob Ashford (Disney's Frozen The Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Boys from Syracuse), book and lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls), and music composed by Indian songwriters Vishal Dadlani & Sheykhar Ravjiani. The Company for Come Fall in Love is currently in rehearsals. For The Old Globe production, the musical begins performances September 1 and runs to October 16, 2022, with the official Opening on Wednesday, September 14. The limited engagement will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

Tickets are available at www.TheOldGlobe.org.




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


American Composers Orchestra Announces 22-23 SeasonAmerican Composers Orchestra Announces 22-23 Season
August 25, 2022

American Composers Orchestra (ACO) announces its 2022-2023 season, under the leadership of Artistic Director Derek Bermel and President Melissa Ngan. ACO is dedicated to the creation, celebration, performance, and promotion of orchestral music by American composers, with a commitment to diversity, disruption, and discovery.
Now Hiring: Assistant Company Manager, Production Supervisor, and More - BroadwayWorld ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Assistant Company Manager, Production Supervisor, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds
August 25, 2022

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 8/25/2022 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
Amy Spanger, Nadia Dandashi, and Monica Tulia Ramirez Join Concert Performance of SIREN: THE MUSIC OF DILLON FELDMAN at 54 BelowAmy Spanger, Nadia Dandashi, and Monica Tulia Ramirez Join Concert Performance of SIREN: THE MUSIC OF DILLON FELDMAN at 54 Below
August 25, 2022

Amy Spanger (Rock of Ages, Chicago), Â Nadia Dandashi (Suffs), and Monica Tulia Ramirez (Suffs)Â join as the final members of the previously announced concert featuringÂ Brittney Mack (Six), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill),Â Jillian LouisÂ (It Shoulda Been You),Â Marcy HarriellÂ (In The Heights),Â Kim OnahÂ (NYTW'sÂ Dreaming Zenzile),Â Danny Marin (The Real Housewives of NY), Leana Rae Concepcion (Romy & Michelle), Allison Griffith (Burning Man: The Musical), and more!Â 
Pearl Side Community Arts Festival Comes to theREPPearl Side Community Arts Festival Comes to theREP
August 25, 2022

Capital Repertory Theatre (theREP) joins forces with artistic and community partners for the Pearl Side Community Arts Festival, a five-day celebration of Capital Region arts and community service, taking place September 8-12.
Matinee: Der anonyme Liebhaber Comes to Theater St. GallenMatinee: Der anonyme Liebhaber Comes to Theater St. Gallen
August 25, 2022

Er galt als bester Fechter Europas, war Offizier, Geigenvirtuose,Â Dirigent und Komponist: Joseph Bologne, ChevalierÂ de Saint-Georges. Dem Sohn eines franzÃ¶sischen PlantagenbesitzersÂ auf Guadeloupe und einer senegalesischenÂ Sklavin gelang es trotz zahlreicher WiderstÃ¤nde, die gesellschaftlichenÂ Rassenschranken zu durchbrechen und inÂ Frankreich zum gefeierten Star der Musikwelt des AncienÂ Regime aufzusteigen.