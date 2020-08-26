Wake Up With BWW 8/26: Equity Signs Off On Three Indoor Productions, and More!

Plus, Broadway on Demand will stream a tribute to Nick Cordero.

Equity has signed off on indoor productions in Connecticut, Vermont, and New Jersey! Music Theater of Connecticut will present the one-person comedy, "Fully Committed" for a live audiences of no more than 25 people. Northern Stage will present another one-person play, "It's Fine, I'm Fine" to an audience that tops out at 44 people. The East Lynne Theater Company in New Jersey has also gotten union approval for an audience-free filmed staging of the two-person play, "Nothing Matters."

Broadway On Demand will exclusively stream a celebratory memorial tribute honoring Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero, who recently passed away from COVID-19 complications, Sunday, September 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

The West Wing cast will come together with Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which will debut on the streaming service this fall.

1) VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Gives A Preview Of Her RNC Rose Garden Speech

The GOP's convention is underway and the person everyone wants to hear from is First Lady Melania Trump. Joining us tonight from the newly renovated Rose Garden for a preview of her RNC speech is our own first lady, Laura 'Melania Trump' Benanti!. (more...)

2) Aaron Sorkin Will Reunite With THE WEST WING Cast for Staged Episode to Benefit When We All Vote

Ahead of one of the most pivotal elections in our nation's history, HBO Max and The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin announced today that for the first time in 17 years, the original cast of the Emmy®- and Peabody Award-winning hit Warner Bros. Television drama series will come together with Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which will debut on the streaming service this fall.. (more...)

3) Nick Cordero Memorial Tribute to Stream on Broadway on Demand

Broadway On Demand will exclusively stream a celebratory memorial tribute honoring Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero, who recently passed away from COVID-19 complications, Sunday, September 6 at 7:00 PM ET.. (more...)

4) 12 Musical Numbers to Get You Ready for Back to School!

It's back to school time! Which school-related musical number is your favorite?. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is Carolee Carmello! Tune in right here!

- The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker returns today at 4pm. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Luisa Miller, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

News: Equity Signs Off On Indoor Productions in Connecticut, Vermont, and New Jersey

Music Theater of Connecticut will present the one-person comedy, "Fully Committed" for a live audiences of no more than 25 people with 85 additional tickets available for virtual screenings. Northern Stage will present another one-person play, "It's Fine, I'm Fine" to an audience that tops out at 44 people.

The East Lynne Theater Company in New Jersey has also gotten union approval for an audience-free filmed staging of the two-person play, "Nothing Matters." The filmed production will stream on YouTube for six weeks.

BWW Exclusive: Watch Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen's New Show, NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR

Every Tuesday, BroadwayWorld's own "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will be broadcasting "Next Year, Some Year," a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying.

What we're watching: Jay McGuiness Performs 'Everything' in a Clip From SLEEPLESS; Begins Performances Tonight!

SLEEPLESS, A Musical Romance, officially began performances lastn ight, August 25, at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre! Watch Jay McGuiness perform 'Everything' in a clip from the show below!

