Nick Cordero Memorial Tribute to Stream on Broadway on Demand

The virtual tribute will take place Sunday, September 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Broadway On Demand will exclusively stream a celebratory memorial tribute honoring Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero, who recently passed away from COVID-19 complications, Sunday, September 6 at 7:00 PM ET on BroadwayOnDemand.com.

This special tribute and celebration of Nick's life and career on stage will feature appearances by former castmates from productions including A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages and Waitress. As Nick's family and friends come together to celebrate his life, the tribute event will include photographs, videos, memories and commentary from those he grew up with, worked with, and shared his talent with, as well as special performances by those with whom he shared the stage.

The celebratory memorial tribute will be free of charge, with donations benefiting the Save The Music Foundation.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You