12 Musical Numbers to Get You Ready for Back to School!
Which school-related musical number is your favorite?
We're celebrating back to school time with a roundup of school-related musical numbers.
From Mean Girls and The Prom to Heathers and A Very Potter Musical, which school-related number is your favorite?
Check out performances from your favorite theater stars below!
Where Do You Belong?/Meet the Plastics - Mean Girls
Goin' Back to Hogwarts - A Very Potter Musical
More Than Survive - Be More Chill
Revolting Children - Matilda
You're In the Band - School of Rock
What You Want - Legally Blonde
I Wish I Could Go Back to College - Avenue Q
I Got You - Bring It On the Musical
You Happened - The Prom
Brand New You - 13 the Musical
Beautiful - Heathers
We Go Together - Grease
