12 Musical Numbers to Get You Ready for Back to School!

Which school-related musical number is your favorite?

We're celebrating back to school time with a roundup of school-related musical numbers.

From Mean Girls and The Prom to Heathers and A Very Potter Musical, which school-related number is your favorite?

Check out performances from your favorite theater stars below!

Where Do You Belong?/Meet the Plastics - Mean Girls

Goin' Back to Hogwarts - A Very Potter Musical

More Than Survive - Be More Chill

Revolting Children - Matilda

You're In the Band - School of Rock

What You Want - Legally Blonde

I Wish I Could Go Back to College - Avenue Q

I Got You - Bring It On the Musical

You Happened - The Prom

Brand New You - 13 the Musical

Beautiful - Heathers

We Go Together - Grease

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You