VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Gives A Preview Of Her RNC Rose Garden Speech

Benanti was most recently seen on Broadway in "My Fair Lady."

The GOP's convention is underway and the person everyone wants to hear from is First Lady Melania Trump. Joining us tonight from the newly renovated Rose Garden for a preview of her RNC speech is our own first lady, Laura "Melania Trump" Benanti!

Watch the hysterical clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

Benanti is was last seen on Broadway starring as Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center Theater's revival of My Fair Lady. She was also recently seen on Broadway in comedy Meteor Shower and in the musical SHE LOVES ME for which she received a Tony nomination. In 2014, she joined the cast of ABC's hit series "Nashville" guest-starring as songbird Sadie Stone. Laura also appeared in recurring roles on CBS's "The Good Wife" and HBO's "Nurse Jackie."

In addition to television work and her critically acclaimed performance as Elsa Schrader in NBC's THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE, Ms. Benanti is a highly celebrated, four time Tony Award-nominated stage actress who took Broadway by storm at the age of 18.

