Equity Signs Off On Indoor Productions in Connecticut, Vermont, and New Jersey
Indoor productions at East Lynne Theatre Company, Music Theatre of Connecticut, and Northern Stage have been approved by the actor's union.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Weathervane Theatre and Actors' Equity Association announced today that Weathervane will be the first theatre since COVID-19 to mount a full-fledged production indoors in front of an audience featuring members of the union.
The New York Times is reporting that Equity has also signed off on some additional indoor productions on the East Coast.
Music Theater of Connecticut will present the one-person comedy, "Fully Committed" for a live audiences of no more than 25 people with 85 additional tickets available for virtual screenings. Northern Stage will present another one-person play, "It's Fine, I'm Fine" to an audience that tops out at 44 people.
The East Lynne Theater Company in New Jersey has also gotten union approval for an audience-free filmed staging of the two-person play, "Nothing Matters." The filmed production will stream on YouTube for six weeks.
The New England region has benefited from consistently low coronavirus case numbers and was also home to the first two outdoor productions since Covid-19 shuttered theaters across the nation. Equity has been denying most requests for productions as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread through communities.
In addition to low Covid numbers, approved productions have committed to mandatory masks, regular testing, social distancing, proper ventilation and other safety protocols.
Weathervane's season includes Little Shop Of Horrors, Miracle On South Division Street, and The World Goes 'Round. Their production of Little Shop will be performed with distancing and minimal contact between the actors, including kissing between Seymour and Audrey. The production will also omit brass and woodwind instruments to avoid potentially spreading the virus.
In preparing for the fall season Weathervane had to submit detailed plans in regards to the health and safety of the patrons and the artists to both the state of New Hampshire as well as to the union. From self-quarantining to rehearsing in masks to company medical staff to contact tracing to socially distanced audiences, no box was left unchecked.
"After careful consideration and constant and continuing consultation from local and state health officials, as well as with the union, we are pleased to welcome a small handful of patrons into the Weathervane," said Ethan Paulini, producing Artistic Director of Weathervane, "This was a painstaking and meticulous process. Ultimately, the intense work and safety protocols we have had to implement will be worth it to be able to bring these 3 great productions to North Country audiences. We can't wait to see you, from a distance, at the theatre."
