Wake Up With BWW 8/20: Todrick Hall and Colleen Ballinger Join WAITRESS, and More!

Todrick Hall and Colleen Ballinger join the company of Waitress tonight! The pair play Ogie and Jenna, respectively, for a limited run through September 15.

Caroline, or Change is returning to Broadway! Roundabout has announced a new production of the musical starring Sharon D Clarke, reprising her role as Caroline from the acclaimed West End production!

Casting has been announced for the Broadway run of The Lightning Thief! The cast will include Chris McCarrell, Jorrel Javier, Kristin Stokes, and more!

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced a new Broadway production of Tony Kushner & Jeanine Tesori's Tony Award nominated and Olivier Award winning musical Caroline, or Change starring 2019 Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke reprising her role as Caroline from the acclaimed West End production.. (more...)

2) Breaking: Chris McCarrell, Jorrel Javier & Kristin Stokes Will Lead THE LIGHTNING THIEF on Broadway

Happy belated birthday, Percy Jackson! Following the beloved fantasy hero's August 18th birth date, TheaterWorksUSA and Martian Entertainment are pleased to announce the ten actors who will bring The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical to Broadway this fall, beginning performances Friday, September 20 ahead of a Wednesday, October 16 opening night at the Longacre Theatre (220 W. 48th Street) in a strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the Company of HERCULES

The company of Public Works' HERCULES is hard at work in rehearsal and we've got an inside peek!. (more...)

4) Jessie Mueller, Jarrod Spector, Rob McClure & More Take Part in Reading of Barry Manilow's HARMONY

Barry Manilow's Harmony is coming to NYC next year, but before it reaches the stage, the show has received a private reading. According to Page Six, a reading was held last week a Sardi's featuring direction by Warren Carlyle and starring Jessie Mueller, Kate Baldwin, Jarrod Spector, Rob McClure, Reeve Carney, Nicholas Barasch, and John Behlmann.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: See Ben Platt in the First Trailer for THE POLITICIAN on Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer and key art for its upcoming series, The Politician, starring Ben Platt! . (more...)

Todrick Hall and Colleen Ballinger join the cast of Waitress as Ogie!

Hall and Ballinger will join the Broadway cast as Ogie and Jenna beginning today, August 20th, for a special limited engagement through September 15th.

BWW Exclusive: Interview: Shoshana Bean On Her Feinstein's/54 Below Debut and How Life Can Be Its Own Muse

Broadway's Shoshana Bean, most recently seen as Jenna in Waitress, will be making her Feinstein's/54 Below debut this summer!

This electric concert will feature music from the iconic roles she has played (such as Elphaba in Wicked!); roles she has dreamed of playing; and other Broadway favorites!

BroadwayWorld had the chance to catch up with the talented singer, songwriter, actress, and recording artist about her debut and return to New York City; the musical influences that inspire her; the most empowering part about her time on stage as Jenna; and how life in general can be its own muse.

Read the full interview here!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andrew Garfield, who turns 36 today!

Andrew Garfield won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his role as Prior Walter in ANGELS IN AMERICA.

Garfield made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the revival of Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death Of A Salesman, opposite Phillip Seymour-Hoffman and directed by Mike Nichols. His portrayal of Biff Loman earned him a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

Film credits include Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which combined grossed over 1.5 billion at the box-office; Ramin Bahrani's 99 Homes opposite Michael Shannon and Laura Dern; David Fincher's The Social Network, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor; Mark Romanek's Never Let Me Go opposite Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan; Terry Gilliam's The Imaginarium Of Dr. Parnassus; Spike Jonze's robot love story I'm Here; Robert Redford's Lions For Lambs; Julian Jarrold's Red Riding Trilogy - 1974; and John Crowley's Boy A, for which he earned BAFTA's Best Actor Award in 2008.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





