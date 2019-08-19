Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the Company of HERCULES

The company of Public Works' Hercules is hard at work in rehearsal and we've got an inside peek! Hercules features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, book by Kristoffer Diaz, choreography by Chase Brock, and is directed by Lear deBessonet. A new stage adaptation of the Disney classic,HERCULES will run for seven nights for free, beginning August 31 through September 8, at The Delacorte Theater.

The Equity cast of Hercules includes Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Roger Bart (Hades), Jeff Hiller (Panic), James Monroe Iglehart (Phil), Ramona Keller (Thalia), Tamika Lawrence (Calliope), Krysta Rodriguez (Meg), and Rema Webb (Terpsichore), along with a special featured performance by Broadway Inspirational Voices and cameo group performances by 10 Hairy Legs and Passaic High School Marching Band.

Public Works is The Public Theater's initiative that invites communities across New York to create ambitious works of participatory theater. Public Works will present the glorious story of Hercules, brought to vibrant life by professional actors and community groups from across the city. Directed by Public Works founder and Resident Director Lear deBessonet, this summer's production will feature the film's beloved score, plus additional original songs by the film's composer Alan Menken and lyricist David Zippel, with a new book by Kristoffer Diaz and choreography byChase Brock. Hercules will feature over 200 New Yorkers from all five boroughs in a new stage adaptation of the Disney animated film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi and directed by Ron Clements and John Musker.

HERCULES features scenic design by Dane Laffrey; costume design by Andrea Hood; lighting design by Tyler Micoleau; sound design by Kai Harada; sound system design by Jessica Paz; wigs, hair, and makeup design by Cookie Jordan; puppet design by James Ortiz; additional direction by Laurie Woolery; orchestrations by Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert; music supervision and arrangements by Michael Kosarin; dance arrangements by Mark Hummel; and music programming by Randy Cohen. Hercules is presented by special arrangement with Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





