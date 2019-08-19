VIDEO: See Ben Platt in the First Trailer for THE POLITICIAN on Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer and key art for its upcoming series, The Politician, starring Ben Platt!

Watch the trailer and see the key art below!

Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, has known since age seven that he's going to be the President of the United States. But first he'll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image. Full of dark comedy and sly satire, Ryan Murphy's The Politician offers a rare glimpse into just what it takes to make a politician.

The Politician is a Netflix original comedy series from Creators/Executive Producers/Writers/Directors Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. It stars Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Rahne Jones, Theo Germaine, David Corenswet, Bob Balaban and Benjamin Barrett. The first season consists of eight hour-long episodes and is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios.

The Politician launches on September 27 on Netflix.





