BWW Interview: Shoshana Bean On Her Feinstein's/54 Below Debut and How Life Can Be Its Own Muse

Broadway's Shoshana Bean, most recently seen as Jenna in Waitress, will be making her Feinstein's/54 Below debut this summer!

This electric concert will feature music from the iconic roles she has played (such as Elphaba in Wicked!); roles she has dreamed of playing; and other Broadway favorites!

BroadwayWorld had the chance to catch up with the talented singer, songwriter, actress, and recording artist about her debut and return to New York City; the musical influences that inspire her; the most empowering part about her time on stage as Jenna; and how life in general can be its own muse.

Congratulations on making your Feinstein's/54 Below debut!

Thank you! I'm really looking forward to it and will be happy to be back in New York City - I've been going through withdrawals!

Love that your song list will encompass all things Broadway! What is your creative process like for choosing your material?

I usually start by making a list of songs I've performed, in addition to the ones I've always wanted to cover. I get it down to about 20-30 songs and then go through the selection process. I have to consider what will resonate the most and what feels the strongest lyrically. I'm really happy with how this set will fall into place!

Right on! Who are some of your biggest musical influences and how do you find inspiration in life?

Some of my biggest influences include Aretha; Barbra; Frank Sinatra; Stevie Wonder - I love 90's R&B. Definitely an eclectic mix.

I would say that I receive inspiration from life in general. You learn so much just from walking through the day and all that you experience. There's certainly plenty to choose from!

Speaking of lessons in life, you most recently starred as Jenna in Waitress who we see go through this incredible journey. What was the most empowering part about playing that role?

I had a great experience! The biggest lesson that stayed with me was just how powerful vulnerability can be. The more willing you are to show the deepest and darkest parts of yourself, the greater the connection you will have with others. Some of the other roles I've played [such as Elphaba] were examples of women who led with this outward strength. Jenna's journey was different, and it was a little more challenging to play her.

Looking back on your career, is there a lesson or piece of advice that has continued to move you forward?

Not something specific, but something that I think is important is that it's not enough to just have a goal or dream in life - because it can't just be about yourself. It needs to serve a bigger purpose. I've always lived by that and knew that performing was what I was meant to do - - there was never a Plan B. I wanted to share my journey with others.

Shoshana begins performances on Saturday, August 24th and her run at Feinstein's/54 Below will go through September 3rd. Click here for tickets and to learn more.

