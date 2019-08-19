Jessie Mueller, Jarrod Spector, Rob McClure & More Take Part in Reading of Barry Manilow's HARMONY

Barry Manilow's Harmony is coming to NYC next year, but before it reaches the stage, the show has received a private reading. According to Page Six, a reading was held last week a Sardi's featuring direction by Warren Carlyle and starring Jessie Mueller, Kate Baldwin, Jarrod Spector, Rob McClure, Reeve Carney, Nicholas Barasch, and John Behlmann.

Casting for the 2020 production has not yet been announced.

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene will present the acclaimed musical Harmony by the legendary Barry Manilow and his longtime collaborator Bruce Sussman in February 2020.

NYTF's production marks the New York debut of the musical, which tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six talented young men in 1920s Germany who took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics, until their inclusion of Jewish singers put them on a collision course with history.

Harmony will be presented in English. Previews begin on February 11 and the production opens on March 4 through March 29, 2020, at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, Edmond J. Safra Plaza, 36 Battery Place, NYC. Tickets, which start at $79, are available at www.harmonyanewmusical.com and www.nytf.org.





