Wake Up With BWW 7/27: Inside Opening Night of THE COTTAGE, BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala, and More!

Plus, Jason Alexander teases starring role in Fiddler on the Roof, and more.

Jul. 27, 2023

July 25 marked Back to the Future: The Musical’s Gala Performance, celebrating its arrival on Broadway, and benefitting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Special guests included original film cast & creative team members Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Huey Lewis, Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis and more. Check out photos below!

In more opening night coverage, the new American comedy The Cottage opened on Broadway on July 24, at the Hayes Theater. We're taking you on the red carpet with the show's cast and creatives in the all new video below!

Plus, there may be a production of Fiddler on the Roof in the works, starring Jason Alexander as Tevye! In a recent podcast episode, Alexander teased that he may be working with director Lonny Price on the upcoming production. Listen to the full episode below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Debut
by Michael Major

Moana star Auli’l Cravalho appeared on iTV's This Morning to perform 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' ahead of taking on the title role in Evita later this month. Watch the video now, which also includes an interview where Cravalho discusses Moana, the SAG-AFRTA strike, preparing for Evita, and more.. (more...)

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Learn about the Off-Broadway production of 'Danny and the Deep Blue Sea' starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott. Find out the premiere date, casting news, and details about the limited run of this revival. Don't miss this chance to see these talented actors in action!. (more...)

Listen: Jason Alexander Teases He May Star in a New Production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
by Stephi Wild

There may be a production of Fiddler on the Roof in the works, starring Jason Alexander as Tevye! Listen to the full podcast episode here!. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE Opening Night Gala
by Bruce Glikas

Last night marked Back to the Future: The Musical’s Gala Performance, celebrating its arrival on Broadway, and benefitting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Special guests included original film cast & creative team members Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Huey Lewis, Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis and more.. (more...)

Video: GREY HOUSE's Sophia Anne Caruso and Millicent Simmonds Perform 'God Bless America' at Yankee Stadium
by Stephi Wild

Sophia Anne Caruso and Millicent Simmonds performed God Bless America at Yankee Stadium earlier this month. Caruso sang while Simmonds accompanied her with American Sign Language. Watch the full performance in the video here!. (more...)

Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool 
by Stephi Wild

Tickets are now on sale for MACBETH starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool from 18 November – 16 December 2023. . (more...)

Video: Watch the ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Broadway-Themed Season 3 Trailer With Meryl Streep, Ashley Park & More
by Michael Major

Hulu has released the video trailer for the Broadway-themed season of Only Murders in the Building. The new season will feature Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Wesley Taylor, Linda Emond, and Jeremy Shamos, joining previous stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.. (more...)

Video: Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
by Opening Night

The new American comedy The Cottage opened on Broadway on July 24, at the Hayes Theater. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out our interviews with the cast and creative team on the red carpet in the video here!. (more...)

Negotiations Continue this Week for IATSE 798
by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld has just learned that IATSE Pink contract negotiations continue this week. IATSE Local 798 President Angela Johnson writes: '798 had a long negotiation meeting with the Broadway League and Disney today! The committee goes back to the table to continue to bargain on Thursday! Keep the solidarity going!'. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



