Negotiations Continue this Week for IATSE 798

A tentative agreement for the Pink Contract was reached on July 20.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Negotiations Continue this Week for IATSE 798

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, a Broadway strike was averted when The Broadway League and Buena Vista Theatrical d/b/a/ Disney Theatrical and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) reached a tentative agreement for the “Pink Contract,”  pending ratification by the bargaining unit.

BroadwayWorld has just learned that negotiations continue this week, this time for IATSE Local 798. President Angela Johnson writes: "798 had a long negotiation meeting with the Broadway League and Disney today! The committee goes back to the table to continue to bargain on Thursday! Keep the solidarity going!"

Last week, BroadwayWorld reported that IATSE (The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada) was conducting a strike authorization vote, after the union- which includes more than 168,000 workers in arts, media, and entertainment crafts- said talks with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions stalled.

The contract negotiations, and the strike authorization vote, involves stagehands, hair and make-up artists and wardrobe personnel working on the pink contract. Around 1,500 workers are directly covered by the agreement. They work across 45 theatrical shows; 28 productions on Broadway and 17 productions on tour. 

Both SAG-AFTRA and WGA are currently on strike

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees or IATSE (full name: International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada), is a labor union representing over 168,000 technicians, artisans and craftspersons in the entertainment industry, including live events, motion picture and television production, broadcast, and trade shows in the United States and Canada.

Local 798 represents Make-up Artists and Hairstylists in the Entertainment Industry in Motion Picture/Film, Television, Commercials and Live Theatrical Events through out the Local's jurisdiction.



Recommended For You