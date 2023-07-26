Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea will begin performances on Monday, October 30, 2023 ahead of an opening night on Monday, November 13.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

An Off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, starring Aubrey Plaza as Roberta – in her stage debut – and Christopher Abbott as Danny will open at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Danny and the Deep Blue Sea will begin performances on Monday, October 30, 2023 (121 Christopher Street, NY, NY 10014) ahead of an opening night on Monday, November 13, with direction by Jeff Ward, in his stage directorial debut, and movement by Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber.

 

Rockwell commented, “My life and career have been profoundly impacted by Off-Broadway theater - like John Malkovich and Gary Sinise in True West at the Cherry Lane; Stanley Tucci in Scapin at Classic Stage Company; Phil Hoffman and Justin Theroux in Shopping and f-ing at New York Theatre Workshop; and Blasted with Reed Birney and Marin Ireland at Soho Rep, to name a few. I really do believe it’s the beating heart of this city. I couldn’t be prouder to be downtown at the Lucille Lortel with this vital play.”

 

Tickets are now available at Click Here.

 

Have you ever been caught in an earthquake? A chance meeting. A dive bar. Some encounters are so dangerous and so beautiful, they redefine the meaning of love. Follow two desperate people in the Bronx, Danny and Roberta, as they walk the line between destruction and transcendence.

 

John Patrick Shanley is one of the most celebrated dramatists of his generation. His accolades include an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film Moonstruck and the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for his play, Doubt: A Parable. The original production of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea premiered off-Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre Downtown in 1984 starring June Stein and John Turturro (who won an Obie Award for his performance). Danny was Shanley’s second produced play. More than 20 of his plays have premiered off-Broadway.

 

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, lighting design by John Torres, costume design by Arianne Phillips, and sound design by Kate Marvin.

 

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea is partnering with TodayTix to host a Lottery offering the chance to purchase specially priced $42 tickets. To access the Lottery, audiences need to download the TodayTix app (for IOS or Android) and enter the draw before 9:00 AM each performance date. Winners will be announced between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM each performance date, and will have access to some of the most coveted seats to the show.




